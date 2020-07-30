Lady Gaga Stuns In Makeup-Free Selfie As She Reveals She’s ‘Grateful’ For 9 VMA Noms

Lady Gaga celebrated her nine nominations from the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards with an all-natural selfie of herself!

Lady Gaga rocked a number of colorful makeup looks for her Chromatica music videos, but opted for a natural face while celebrating the many nominations that her new music earned from the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. A few hours after her nine VMA nominations were announced on July 30, Gaga posted a fresh-faced selfie of herself with an overjoyed caption.

“I am so grateful and so blessed to have 9 nominations this year for my album Chromatica, for Rain On Me, and other performances I’ve given,” Gaga, 34, began. She continued, “This is such a difficult time for people all over the world, I really honor how lucky I am to have a day like today. I hope you all will celebrate yourselves in this moment, everyone should be nominated for an award right now. For bravery, for courage, for the strong human spirit. God bless you and I love you thank you for this gift today.”

Gaga soaked in the sunlight for her selfie, and wore her long blonde hair in loose waves. You could also see a hint of the pop star’s trumpet tattoo on her upper arm, since she was wearing a ribbed tank top. We look forward to even more happy selfies if Gaga proceeds to win at this year’s VMAs, which airs on Aug. 30!

Gaga’s hit collab with Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me,” is up for “Video of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” “Best Collab,” “Best Pop,” “Best Cinematography,” “Best Visual Effects” and “Best Choreography.” Gaga herself is also up for “Artist of the Year” and “Best Quarantine Performance” for her rendition of “Smile,” which she performed at the One World: Together at Home concert in April.

Even though Gaga has had to spend much of 2020 in quarantine, it has still been a big year for the decorated artist. She released her sixth studio album, Chromatica, on May 29, which produced a number of hits like “Stupid Love” and of course, “Rain On Me.” Quarantining with her new boyfriend, Parker Group CEO Michael Polansky, has also “accelerated their relationship,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in May. As you can see, so much can happen in less than a year!