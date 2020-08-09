Ariana Grande Relaxes In A Steamy Hot Tub During Fun Utah Getaway With BF Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande offered fans another glimpse inside her romantic vacation with boyfriend Dalton Gomez, and she looks so in love!

Ariana Grande, 27, looks so loved-up with her new boyfriend Dalton Gomez! The “7 Rings” hitmaker took to Instagram on August 9 to offer fans another glimpse inside their recent getaway to Amangiri resort in Utah. The first snap showed Ari relaxing in a hot tub. She donned a black spaghetti strap swimsuit and a headscarf featuring a map pattern. The songstress held her hand up to her face, showing off her baby blue nails and myriad of tattoos. The carousel post, which had no caption, also featured snaps of three dogs and pics of her and Dalton’s shadows whilst hiking. The final two pics in the post showed the former Broadway star smiling in front of a stunning desert backdrop in a black sweater with a deer printed on the front, light wash jeans, a straw hat, and white Nike sneakers.

Although it was only Dalton’s shadow that was featured in this post, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to wish her new beau a happy birthday earlier in the week. “hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u,” she captioned her August 7 post.. The first clip showed the couple cuddled up together and sweetly smiling for the camera while Nat King Cole‘s hit “L.O.V.E” played in the background. The singer also shared black and white videos of Dalton playing the game Heads Up and kissing her on the cheek.

Ariana debuted her new relationship in early May during the music video for her collaboration with Justin Bieber on the song “Stuck With U.” The Los Angeles real estate agent actually met the singer when he sold her the LA house that she currently lives in. A source close to the pair recently spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about how their relationship is going. “Ariana’s friends can tell how happy she is with Dalton and he’s so different from other guys she’s dated in the past,” the source told us. “He brings such a positive energy into her life and she can’t stop smiling when she’s with him.”