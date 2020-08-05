Ariana Grande Shares Bikini Pics From Romantic Utah Vacation With Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and her beau Dalton Gomez are so loved up! The duo escaped to Utah for a romantic getaway, and shared some new snaps.

Ariana Grande shared new snaps from her romantic vacation in Canyon Point, Utah with new boyfriend Dalton Gomez! The newly minted 27-year-old took to Instagram on August 5 to post a series of snaps from the couple’s getaway at Amangiri resort. In one snap, the “7 Rings” hitmaker posed for a selfie in a barely-there green triangle bikini. Her face wasn’t showing however she styled her brown locks in pretty waves, and showed off her tattoos on her torso.

In another pic, the songstress smiled next her new beau Dalton, and put a grainy black and white filter on the snap. Pal Hailey Baldwin commented a heart eye emoji on the carousel post, which also included pics from the resort including a zig-zag facade of the building, mountains in the distance, and a snap of a desert squirrel. “These are so cute,” one fan commented, while another joked, “plot twist: ariana grande is, in fact, mother nature.”

The resort is a four and a half hour drive from Las Vegas, and is located in the heart of the Grand Circle region. It has easy access to the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, Zion National Park and Monument Valley Tribal Park — however, fans will have to keep their eye on Ari’s socials to see whether her and Dalton go on any hikes!

Prior to celebrating her recent birthday on June 26, she posted a series of photos to her Instagram that featured her cozying up to her new love! Ariana debuted her relationship with Dalton in early May during the music video for her collaboration with Justin Bieber on the song “Stuck With U.” The Los Angeles real estate agent actually met the singer when he sold her the LA house that she currently lives in! What’s more, the two have been quarantining together throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.