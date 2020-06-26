Happy 27th Birthday, Ariana Grande: Her Sexiest Performance Looks Of All-Time

It’s Ariana Grande’s birthday! The singer turned 27 on June 26, so we’re taking a look back at some of her best performance outfits ever worn for events like worldwide tours, the 2020 Grammys and more.

Ariana Grande has said “thank u, next” to another year. As of today, June 26, the singer has officially made 27 trips around the sun, so obviously we need to celebrate! Seeing as how Ari is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, we decided to honor her on her birthday by reflecting on some of her best performance looks to date.

Ariana is currently on break from performing on stages, given the worldwide pandemic, and will be for the foreseeable future (like all artists in the U.S.). Luckily, she wrapped up her Sweetener World Tour — which ran between March 2019-Dec. 2019 — right before the health crisis put a pause on live shows. Her highest-grossing tour ever provided fans a near-daily dose of excellent Ariana performance looks, but what really stood out was her head-to-toe red latex skirt (sky-high stiletto boots included) for the Washington D.C. stop of her tour in March of 2019.

Then, there was the iconic Dangerous Woman Tour, which ushered in an era of a more sultry Ariana whose pop and R&B ballads gave us goose bumps. Ariana would perform in looks that matched this more mature sound, such as when she emerged on the stage in a latex trench coat dress designed by Sergio Hudson.

But tours aren’t the only settings where we’ve gotten to see the “7 Rings” hitmaker slay on a stage. Ariana is no stranger to accepting high-profile awards, which her one Grammy win and 11 Grammy nominations serves as evidence of. This brings us to another set of her most iconic performance looks, which she wore for her highly-anticipated performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards! After setting a serious mood in a Givenchy ball gown, she did a 180 by doing a costume change into pink lingerie and a flirty robe in a matching color to sing “7 Rings” and “thank u, next.”

In 2018, Ari also stole the show at the MTV Video Music Awards when she performed a jaw-dropping rendition of her hit track “God Is A Woman.” For the show, Ariana dominated the stage in a beaded crop top and matching skort along with embroidered over-the-knee boots, custom designed by Indonesian couturier Diana Putri. Ariana clearly loves herself some long boots because she also wore some thigh-high leather boots during her iHeartRadio Wango Tango set on June 2, 2018.

For her Wango Tango look, Ariana completed it with sheer, black tights, a leather skater skirt and a jewel-encrusted bodysuit featuring plenty of cutouts down the front. Ariana has worn plenty of amazing outfits while performing though, so be sure to head up to the gallery above to see some of the best ones! Happy birthday, Ari!