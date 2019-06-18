Who knew Wendy Williams was such a big Ariana Grande fan? The talk show host stopped by the singer’s New York City concert & raved about the live show.

Wendy Williams, 54, was the latest celebrity to stop by Ariana Grande’s Sweetener tour! The talk show host attended the Brooklyn stop of the global trek on June 15 and apparently, she had an absolute blast. Two days after the concert, she took to Instagram to reflect on the incredible night. “I had a great time at @arianagrande’s show on Saturday. Such a fun night!” she excitedly wrote in a photo post which showed her standing in the crowd. Wendy watched the pop star from the risers, opting to rock a cool bomber jacket look for the night. All around her, fellow concert-goers were seen standing with their phones in the air, hoping to get the perfect shot of the “Thank U, Next” songstress.

Fans were understandably surprised to see Wendy in attendance at the Sweetener tour, especially after her shade-filled remarks about the singer in the past. “Okay i’m honest i’m SHOOKED,” one person wrote, while another said “i thought…. u hated her.” They may have a point. It was in July of 2018 that Wendy dissed Ari’s then engagement to Pete Davidson, 25, and even called her a child. “Here’s the thing, can we just hold off getting pregnant,” she asked on the show before adding: “Can children have children? No matter how old she gets, she’s always going to look like a, you know (child). However, it looks like that’s all water under the bridge now!

The Sweetener tour has had no shortage of celebrity sightings, and in addition to Wendy, there was one more that had everyone talking. BTS member Jeon Jungkook stopped by the pop star’s show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and their selfie together had fans crying happy tears. The two artists expressed their love for each other on social media. “Screaming. 🖤 thank u soooooo much for coming to my show, Jungkook. it meant so much. love u sm,” Ariana gushed in her May 7 Instagram post.

It looks like Wendy had an absolute ball at Ari’s NYC concert, and clearly, is living post-marriage life up to the max. We can only wonder if her new flame, Mark Tomblin, was at her side that night!