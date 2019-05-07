Ariana Grande Cuddles Up To Jungkook From BTS In Instagram Selfie & It’s Now Her Phone Lockscreen

Two legends in one frame. Jungkook showed his support at Ariana Grande’s ‘Sweetener’ concert on May 6, and in addition to snapping a selfie, the BTS member left a rave review of her performance on Twitter.

Imagine a meet and greet where you’re both the pop star and fan — that’s what happened between Ariana Grande, 25, and Jungkook, 21. Ariana took the stage at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on May 6, and Jungkook was fangirling right along with the Arianators in the crowd! After the show, the BTS member snapped this selfie with Ari, who both flashed peace signs, and it’s now Ariana’s lockscreen — seriously, she posted it to her Instagram Story. “Screaming. 🖤 thank u soooooo much for coming to my show, Jungkook. it meant so much. love u sm 🌬,” the “7 Rings” singer captioned their photo, which Ariana now gets to look at every time she checks the time.

Jungkook had just as kind words to say on Twitter. “I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder!” the K-pop singer tweeted, along with a selfie of him holding a $7 bill with two diamond rings and Toulose’s face. Humble words from someone who has already achieved megastar status — this is why we love Kookie.

Ari inspired Jungkook at the perfect time: BTS is in the midst of its Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium tour. The world tour just kicked off at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on May 4, and Jungkook himself flew over 90,000 fans mid-performance of “Euphoria” for the milestone concert. The seven-member K-pop group also has shows scheduled in Chicago and New Jersey for the U.S. leg of the tour, and will then take stages in international cities like Sao Paulo, London, Paris, Osaka and Shizuoka. Likewise, Ariana will also be touring the globe as part of her Sweetener tour, which kicked off on March 18.

I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder!#ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/Jj0xREEK2W — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) May 7, 2019

i bet when jungkook locked eyes with ariana they didn’t even say hello… they just spontaneously started a ruthless high note battle until the death…. the conflict lasted 25 minutes… they only stopped because it was past manager sejin’s bedtime and he was sleepy. — 𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙋𝙃 [nsfr] (@THICJ00N) May 7, 2019

Understandably, Twitter is ablaze over this fateful meeting and the resulting lockscreen. “Jungkook did that no other man can relate being Ariana’s lockscreen,” one BTS Army member tweeted, while another wrote, “jungkook went to ariana’s sold out la show and said he was inspired to do harder and then ariana said she loves jungkook and put him as her lockscreen IS THIS HEAVEN?” Well, it’ll be heaven if Jungkook/BTS and Ariana just release a collab track, now.