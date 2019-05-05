Jungkook Flies Over Audience & More Amazing Moments From BTS’ Kick-Off Concert Of World Tour

BTS just kicked off their ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ world stadium tour at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on May 4, and we’re taking a look at some of the most amazing moments from the incredible show here.

There’s nothing quite like a BTS show and the talented K-pop group proved that when they kicked off their hugely popular world tour, Love Yourself: Speak Yourself at the famous Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA on May 4. The massive production that featured V, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, Jin, Jimin, and Suga did not disappoint and not only included the guys busting out some of their fans’ favorite songs, but also some pretty wild and thrilling antics on stage.

One of those antics had Jungkook literally flying over the overzealous fans as the group sang “Euphoria” and we can’t get enough of it! Some fans took to Twitter to share clips of the jaw-dropping moment leaving other fans, who have yet to see the show in person, with extremely high anticipation. “Jeez Jeon Jungkook really an angel flying around the concert with a bright smile while singing Euphoria…..i will probably die in happiness…#BTSxRoseBowl #BTSSPEAKYOURSELFTOUR #btsrosebowl #BTSxRoseBowlDay1 #JUNGKOOK,” one fan tweeted after watching a clip of the showstopping moment.

Jungkook’s angel-like appearance was just one of many notable times throughout the nearly three-hour show. The epic opening featured all seven boys dressed in white while standing on stage singing “Dionysus” in between two giant panther statues and later in the show, Jimin appeared in a giant see-through bubble as they sang “Serendipity”. If that wasn’t enough, during the song “Anpanman” the guys took turns going down a huge colorful slide and you can bet at one point, there were fireworks going off in the outdoor venue. The guys even took the time to sing some solos to showcase their individual talent.

Jeez Jeon Jungkook really an angel flying around the concert with a bright smile while singing Euphoria…..i will probably die in happiness…#BTSxRoseBowl #BTSSPEAKYOURSELFTOUR #btsrosebowl #BTSxRoseBowlDay1 #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/bCVSkqHUcj — 𝙞𝙜:@𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙛𝙖𝙫𝙙𝙧𝙪𝙜𝙨👼🏻 (@niconicotinn) May 5, 2019

BTS’ May 4 show was just one of two completely sold out shows at the Rose Bowl and the start of what’s sure to be a massive and impressive tour. The popular group will perform to crowds at Chicago’s Soldier Field, East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, and London’s Wembley Stadium in the weeks to come. With a set list of 24 songs, eye-catching antics, and seven highly energetic performers, the Army is sure to be satisfied beyond their wildest dreams.