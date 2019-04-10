BTS Officially Lands In New York For U.S. Tour & American Fans Freak: #WelcomeBackBTS

BTS arrived in New York on Apr. 10 to start their highly anticipated American tour, and their American fans showed an incredible amount of enthusiasm for the talented musicians on Twitter.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook aka BTS are all back on American soil and gearing up for a debut appearance on Saturday Night Live and their U.S. tour, and their American fans gave them the warmest welcome in the world on Twitter! The seven members, who are considered K-pop royalty, landed in New York on the night of Apr. 10, and it didn’t take long for their admirers to spread major love and excitement on the social media site with the hashtag #WELCOMEBACKBTS, which, of course, became the top trend.

“THE KINGS ARE BACK AT NEW YORK @BTS_twt SKSKSKSKSK I AM BREATHING THE SAME AIR AS THEM NO WONDER WHY IT FEELS SO FRESH AND CLEAN #WELCOMEBACKBTS,” one fan tweeted, after the news of their arrival made headlines. “#WELCOMEBACKBTS I am so happy you guys are back!! I have missed you!!! What are you guys doing in New York right now?! It’s usually 13 hours apart that we are, but oh my gosh we are only two now!! I love you #BTS!!! I can’t wait to watch you on #BTSxSNL Shout out from Wisconsin,” another tweeted. “Knowing that you guys arrived in New York!! Welcome boys,” a third fan wrote.

In addition to their appearance on SNL, which will air live on NBC on Apr. 13, and their U.S. tour dates, which officially kick off in May, BTS is set to release their fourth studio album, Map of the Soul: Persona, which includes their newly released song (featuring Halsey), “Boy With Luv”, on Apr. 12. Last year also proved to be an amazing one for the guys after their Love Yourself album trilogy became a great success and their song, “Fake Love” landed at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making them the first K-pop group to ever hit the top 10 of the chart.

BTS will be performing in huge cities around the states, including Los Angeles, Chicago and East Rutherford, NJ throughout May, and will then play two shows at the famous Wembley Stadium in London in June.