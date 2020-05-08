Dalton Gomez: 5 Things To Know About Ariana Grande’s BF After She Confirms Relationship In Music Video

Dalton Gomez is definitely the breakout star of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s ‘Stuck with U’ music video. Here’s five facts to know about Ariana’s handsome new boyfriend, who’s quarantined with her, too.

It’s official: Dalton Gomez is the lucky man who has won Ariana Grande‘s heart. After weeks of speculation about their rumored relationship, Ariana confirmed their status by featuring her love in the new “Stuck with U” music video. Arianators are obsessed with the adorable, brief glimpse that the music video, partially filmed at her home, gives into her private life. And that includes quarantining at her house in Los Angeles with all of her animals — and with her handsome new boyfriend. Here’s five facts facts you should know about Dalton:

1. He’s a sought-after real estate agent in Los Angeles. Dalton works for the Aaron Kirman Group as a luxury home realtor in Los Angeles. Dalton, according to his work bio, “holds one of the largest rolodexes of A-list buyers and is already connecting many high profile deals across the city. Highly sought after for his extensive knowledge in the fields of significant architecture and luxury estates, he is quickly becoming an industry titan.” He’s been in the luxury real estate field for five years, and is currently the sole buyers agent for the firm. Previously, he ran day-to-day operations at the film as Director of Operations.

2. He’s quarantining with Ariana during the COVID-19 crisis. Fans noticed there was a mystery man in the background of some of the “God is a Woman” singer’s Instagram stories while she was holed up at home after California issues stay-at-home orders. She was careful to never reveal his face, but that’s definitely Dalton petting her dog! Need further proof? Just look to the “Stuck with U” music video.

3. He showered Ariana with love in the “Stuck with U” music video. The music video for Ariana’s duet with Justin Bieber, released May 8, 2020, shows clips of fans and famous friends dancing in their homes. Justin and wife Hailey Baldwin are featured heavily (and adorably) throughout the 4:00 clip. Ariana is seen cuddling with her dog, Toulouse, for most of the video. But at the 3:37 mark, it cuts to her dancing in her bedroom with Dalton! Her boyfriend has the biggest grin on his face as they cozy up and bust a move. It’s too cute. You can watch the “Stuck with U” music video above.

4. He has some famous friends, like Miley Cyrus. It’s unclear how Dalton and Ariana met, but they do run with the same crowd. Dalton posted a photo to his Instagram story in 2017 showing himself with a group of friends, including Miley. It was captioned “hoodlums.” One eagle-eyed fan spotted Dalton at the party Ariana threw for her producer and friend, Xavi, before the lockdown began. Many of Ariana’s friends, including Alfredo Flores, Scott Nicholson, and Courtney Chipolone follow him on his private Instagram account.

5. He may have sold Ariana her house. Yes, the one he’s quarantined in right now! Dalton’s real estate firm listed Ariana’s current home, though it’s unclear if he had anything to do with the sale.