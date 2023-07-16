Ariana Grande Spotted Without Wedding Ring At Wimbledon: Photos

Ariana Grande was spotted at the big match between Djokovic and Alcaraz at Wimbledon with Andrew Garfield and 'Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey.

July 16, 2023
Catherine Princess of Wales preparing to present the Venus Rosewater Dish after the Ladies' Singles final Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 13, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 15 Jul 2023
Princess Charlotte in the Royal Box on Centre Court Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 14, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 16 Jul 2023
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (14011352cp) (L-R) Britain's William Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine Princess of Wales, and Britain's Princess Charlotte arrive for the Men's Singles final match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 16 July 2023. Wimbledon Championships 2023 - Day 14, United Kingdom - 16 Jul 2023

Ariana Grande was spotted without her wedding ring as she attended Wimbledon. The newly minted 30-year-old was watching the match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, July 16 when her left hand appeared to be without her giant sparkler from husband Dalton Gomez. Ariana wasn’t alone at the game, however, as she was seated with Andrew Garfield and Bridgerton‘s Jonathan Bailey for the major sports event.

Ariana Grande was not wearing her diamond and pearl wedding ring at Wimbledon on July 16. (Javier Garcia/Shutterstock)

The Florida native appeared to be in good spirits as she shared a laugh with Andrew, 39, showing off her various hand tattoos and french manicure on the ringless finger. She was dressed Wimbledon chic for the event, rocking Ralph Lauren‘s limited edition Wimbledon hat, along with a short sleeve charcoal gray sweater, long gray skirt and black pumps. Ariana kept her face partially covered with a ’70s inspired pair of circle sunglasses featuring funky green lenses, also accessorizing with a pair of pearl hoop earrings.

The singer has been London based for several months filming ‘Wicked’ with Cynthia Erivo. (Javier Garcia/Shutterstock)

The typically brunette star is still rocking her blonde locks which she’s had for several months to play Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked. Due to filming and production taking place in London, Ariana has been in the U.K. for several months alongside her co-star  Cynthia Erivo, 36, as well as the rest of the movies’ cast and crew.

Ariana wed husband Dalton Gomez, 28, in March 2021 after about a year of dating. It’s unclear when the romance started exactly, but the duo were first seen on a date back in Feb. 2020 shortly before the COVID-19 quarantine began. By Dec. 2020, the real estate agent popped the question with a unique $350K ring that included an oval-cut diamond and placed alongside a white pearl set on a gold band. The pearl is an heirloom from her grandmother Marjorie, which Ari revealed had a lengthy family history. “Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa’s tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it’d protect me,” she revealed back in 2020 via Instagram.

The “7 Rings” singer has primarily been teasing her upcoming film, set for release in Nov. 2024, and her music projects. Dalton did, however, pop up in a photo dump shared in Nov. 2022 that included a cute selfie of the pair, but no caption.

