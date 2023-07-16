Ariana Grande Spotted Without Wedding Ring At Wimbledon: Photos

Ariana Grande was spotted without her wedding ring as she attended Wimbledon. The newly minted 30-year-old was watching the match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, July 16 when her left hand appeared to be without her giant sparkler from husband Dalton Gomez. Ariana wasn’t alone at the game, however, as she was seated with Andrew Garfield and Bridgerton‘s Jonathan Bailey for the major sports event.

The Florida native appeared to be in good spirits as she shared a laugh with Andrew, 39, showing off her various hand tattoos and french manicure on the ringless finger. She was dressed Wimbledon chic for the event, rocking Ralph Lauren‘s limited edition Wimbledon hat, along with a short sleeve charcoal gray sweater, long gray skirt and black pumps. Ariana kept her face partially covered with a ’70s inspired pair of circle sunglasses featuring funky green lenses, also accessorizing with a pair of pearl hoop earrings.

The typically brunette star is still rocking her blonde locks which she’s had for several months to play Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked. Due to filming and production taking place in London, Ariana has been in the U.K. for several months alongside her co-star Cynthia Erivo, 36, as well as the rest of the movies’ cast and crew.

Ariana wed husband Dalton Gomez, 28, in March 2021 after about a year of dating. It’s unclear when the romance started exactly, but the duo were first seen on a date back in Feb. 2020 shortly before the COVID-19 quarantine began. By Dec. 2020, the real estate agent popped the question with a unique $350K ring that included an oval-cut diamond and placed alongside a white pearl set on a gold band. The pearl is an heirloom from her grandmother Marjorie, which Ari revealed had a lengthy family history. “Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa’s tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it’d protect me,” she revealed back in 2020 via Instagram.

The “7 Rings” singer has primarily been teasing her upcoming film, set for release in Nov. 2024, and her music projects. Dalton did, however, pop up in a photo dump shared in Nov. 2022 that included a cute selfie of the pair, but no caption.