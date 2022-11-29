Ariana Grande Smiles While Cozying Up To Husband Dalton Gomez In Rare Photo

The 'Thank U Next' popstar looked like she and her hubby were having an amazing time together in her most recent photo dump.

November 29, 2022
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez are so happy together! The popstar, 29, and her hubby, 27, cozied up to each other in a selfie that Ariana shared on Instagram on Tuesday, November 29. The couple each had huge smiles on for the sweet selfie. They were in a dark room, but the “7 Rings” singer and real estate agent’s faces were both shown, with Ariana’s eyes closed as she leaned into her husband.

While the selfie was the only shot of Ariana and Dalton together, the singer did include another shot, seemingly taken while they were getting a meal. The real estate agent sported a Los Angeles Dodgers cap and a puffy, black North Face coat, as he sipped a beverage with a croissaint in front of him. Some of the other solo shots of the singer showed her bright blonde hair, seemingly for her upcoming role as Glinda in the movie adaptation of the popular musical Wicked.

A few of the other inclusions included an adorable puppy, a video of Ariana in the studio getting ready to record, some hot pink shoes, and a video of Jennifer Coolidge also wearing an outfit, reminiscent of Glinda the Good Witch from the musical.

Ariana attends a ‘Billboard’ Women in Music event in December 2018. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Speaking of Wicked, Ariana seems be having a blast working on the upcoming musical adaptation. Ariana debuted the classic, bright blonde look that Glinda wears in the show on her Instagram. She also shared that she’s been bonding with her co-star Cynthia Erivowho’s playing Elphaba. The two ladies took a break from their rehearsals to share a mirror selfie in an October photo dump. Both the actors were announced as stars with an emotional (and joyous) announcement back in November 2021. The first part of the movie is expected to hit theaters in 2024.

While she’s working on the “Defying Gravity” musical, Ariana has also gotten some visits from her husband, who she’s been married to since May 2021. Dalton was seen waiting for his wife to finish her work for the day in a car in London back in September.

