Ariana Grande Holds Hands With Husband Dalton Gomez on Rare Date Night Out: Photos

Ariana Grande, 28, and Dalton Gomez, 26, stepped out for a romantic dinner date on Monday night (June 6). The pop princess and the real estate broker held hands as they walked out of Asanebo, a Japanese restaurant located in Studio City, California. Ariana lovingly wrapped her arms around her husband, who she secretly married in May 2021. Although it’s been a year since they said “I do,” Ariana and Dalton still seem like a happy set of newlyweds!

For the sushi dinner, Ariana dressed in a black top and grey jeans. She wore a protective pink face mask while exiting the restaurant beside her hubby. Dalton looked dapper in a black and green button up and black jeans. He also sported a pair of black and white Nike sneakers and a black hat that covered his dark brunette hair.

The lovebirds have been pretty private about their romance since they got married at Ariana’s home in Montecito, California last year. The wedding took place five months after Dalton proposed to the singer with a diamond and pearl engagement ring. The ceremony was very private and low key, with only about 20 close friends and family members in attendance. Ariana eventually shared photos with Vogue from her wedding day and showed a glimpse at her gorgeous Vera Wang wedding gown.

View Related Gallery Ariana Grande's Boyfriends: From First Love To Marrying Dalton Gomez Ariana Grande 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020 Wearing Giambattista Valli, Custom Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ariana Grande keeps a low profile as she is seen for the 1st time since marriage with her husband Dalton Gomez as they enjoy a day at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Pictured: Ariana Grande BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

After the wedding, the couple enjoyed a romantic honeymoon in the Netherlands. Once they returned home they enjoyed a big day at Six Flags in Los Angeles in July. While most fans are expecting Ariana and Dalton to take the next step in their relationship and have a baby, a source previously told HollywoodLife that the couple isn’t rushing to expand their family just yet.

“Ariana is not in any rush to get pregnant and have kids with Dalton for at least a few years,” the insider said last year. “Dreams of being a mother are something special that she would love to pursue a few years down the line but she has a lot of work to still do professionally, and she is a workaholic,” the source added.