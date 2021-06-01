Ariana Grande’s Plans For Kids Revealed After Secretly Marrying Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande surprised the world when she married Dalton Gomez on May 15 in a secret ceremony in Santa Barbara. Now, a source reveals when they plan to have a baby.

Ariana Grande, 27, is going to take things slow when it comes to starting a family with her new husband Dalton Gomez, 25. The “thank u, next” singer and the luxury real estate agent made things official last month in an ultra-private ceremony, a year after going public with their romance. But, when it comes to having kids they’re not planning to move nearly as fast.

“Ariana is not in any rush to get pregnant and have kids with Dalton for at least a few years,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She is very eager to do more music, act a little more and she is also gearing up for her stint with The Voice.”

“Dreams of being a mother are something special that she would love to pursue a few years down the line but she has a lot of work to still do professionally, and she is a workaholic,” the source continued.

Right now it’s all about enjoying being married to her love, the same source added. “She is looking to celebrate married life with Dalton as she is extremely happy. But the rush into the other things like children that often happen when people get married can and will wait if it is up to Ariana.”

The Florida native thrilled fans when she announced her surprise nuptials with Dalton. The intimate affair took place at her Montecito, California home on May 15 in front of just 20 of their immediate family members. But it wasn’t until May 26 that Ariana posted photos of her stunning Vera Wang dress.

The Positions songstress looked all grown up in the strapless silk dress, which featured both an empire waist and sculpted neckline. “The absolute most beautiful bride. Wishing you and Dalton all the love and happiness in this new chapter of your life,” her stylist Mimi Cuttrell gushed, adding, “Thank you endlessly for trusting me in creating your wedding dress with you. Every minute of the design process was a dream. Love you.”

The beautiful bride accessorized with a pair of pearl and diamond earrings by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. The pearl detail on the earrings matched the one of a kind engagement ring that Dalton proposed with back in December.