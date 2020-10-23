Ariana Grande Transforms Into A Sexy President Of The United States In New Video For ‘Positions’

2020 is saved, thanks to Ariana Grande. After revealing her new album is just weeks away, Ariana released ‘Positions,’ in which she basically took on the role of a sexy POTUS.

This year started off on the wrong foot, but it seems that it’s going to end on a high note – and if there’s anyone who can hit that note, it’s Ariana Grande. The 27-year-old singer, who already topped the charts twice this year, decided to go for the hat trick on Oct. 23 by releasing “Positions,” the first single off of her new album. She also dropped a super hot video for the new track, and it saw Ariana playing the role of the President of the United States.

The rollout of Ariana’s new project began on Oct. 14, when she tweeted, “i can’t wait to give u my album this month.” Her Arianators (are we still doing fan names in 2020?) were excited, to say the least, and their hype reached critical levels three days later when she shared the name of her new song. Ariana tweeted out a short slo-mo video of her typing out the word “POSITIONS” on a keyboard. She also tweeted a link to ArianaGrande.com. The revamped website contained two countdowns: one to Oct. 23, and one counting down until Oct. 30, assumably the date of #AG6.

The number of celebrity responses to the album announcement was also interesting. The Weeknd retweeted the announcement, leading some to think the “Love Me Harder” collaborators will team up on Ariana’s new record. Lil Nas X shared a Nicki Minaj meme that read, “So, there’s This Ariana Grande Album.” Some fans even speculated that an Ariana x BTS collab might be on the album, but that could just be wishing.

Ariana’s sixth studio album comes a year after her 1-2 punch of Sweetener (released in August 2018) and Thank U, Next. Both were critical and commercial hits, with the former containing “God Is A Woman,” “No Tears Left To Cry,” and “The Light Is Coming,” her collab with Nicki Minaj. Thank U, Next gifted the world with songs like the title track, “7 Rings,” and “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”

As previously mentioned, Ariana has already tasted chart success this year. She teamed up with Justin Bieber for “Stuck with U,” a track that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It tied her with Justin, Mariah Carey, and Drake for most No. 1 Hot 100 debuts, and she would break that tie with “Rain On Me,” her duet with Lady Gaga.

However, “Stuck with U” was not without a certain rainbow-colored controversy. The song was released the same day as 6ix9ine’s “GOOBA.” Even though “GOOBA” broke all kinds of YouTube streaming records, it came in at No. 3 on the chart, prompting the controversial rapper to accuse Ariana and Justin of “buying” their way to the top of the chart. Justin and Ariana both pointed out that “my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song…. ales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try. to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hard-working women (and only the women for some reason…..)”