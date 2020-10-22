Donald Trump Defends Putting Children In Cages At Border: ‘They Are So Well Taken Care Of’

Donald Trump argued at the presidential debate that the 545 immigrant children who can’t find their parents after being forcibly separated at the border were actually ‘SO well taken care of.’

Following a devastating report that revealed lawyers cannot locate the parents of 545 immigrant children separated from their families at the border by ICE, President Donald Trump defended the practice at the October 22 presidential debate. Trump, 74, argued that the children, who were ripped from their mothers and kept in crowded cages, sometimes without sufficient food, water, or medicine, “are so well taken care of. They’re in facilities that are so clean.”

Biden: Separating immigrant children ‘violates who we are as a country’

Trump: ‘They are so well taken care of. They’re in facilities that are so clean’#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/i3QC7NK6yv — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 23, 2020

The statement made opponent Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, shake his head in disbelief. “These 500 plus kids came with parents,” Biden said. “They separated them at the border to make it a disincentive to come to begin with…. And guess what? It’s not coyotes who brought them over; their parents were with them. They got separated from their parents. And it makes us a laughing stock and violates every notion of who we are as a nation…

“Parents, kids were ripped from their arms and separated,” he continued. “And now they can’t find over 500 sets of those parents. And those kids are alone. Nowhere to go. It’s criminal.” The separations began in 2017 under Trump’s cruel and controversial immigration policy. After starting his 2015 presidential campaign by calling Mexicans “rapists and murders,” he saw to it that thousands of migrants from Central America got detained at the southern border while attempting to seek asylum in the United States.

Three years later, 545 migrant children have not been reunited with their families, and even worse — the United States can’t find them. About 60 of these children were under the age of five when they were separated, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times. Trump’s flippant attitude about the situation doesn’t actually come as a shock. He and wife Melania Trump really don’t care… remember?

