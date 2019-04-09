Ivanka Trump Mocked For Letting Her Son, 3, Sleep On The Floor: It’s ‘Better Than A Cage’

Ivanka Trump took to Instagram on Apr. 8 to share a photo of her three-year-old son, Theodore, sleeping on the floor instead of his bed and even though she joked in the pic’s caption, she received some harsh responses from followers.

Ivanka Trump, 37, was trying to share a lighthearted moment involving her three-year-old son, Theodore when she took to Instagram to share a pic, but it didn’t go off quite as cute and funny as she planned. The daughter of President Donald Trump, 72, shared a photo of Theodore sleeping on two pillows on the floor in between two beds. One bed, which seems to be his, is empty while his brother, Joseph, 5, is sleeping in the other. “We may need to bring the crib back… 🤣,” Ivanka’s caption for the pic read. It didn’t take long for followers to compare Theodore’s floor slumber with the thousands of migrant children who have been making headlines for sleeping on floors after being separated from their parents due to Trump’s immigration policy.

Many followers trolled Ivanka by referencing the metal cages that the migrant children were seen in after they were separated from their families due to the “zero-tolerance” immigration policy that went into effect last spring. The policy separated children from their parents who entered the United States illegally. “Why not just put them in cages like you do with the other ones?” one follower asked. “At least he isn’t in a cage. Oh yeah, he’s white not brown,” another wrote. “Can you also get cribs for all the children you’re separating from their families at the border?” a third asked. “It’s better than a cage,” yet another responded.

This isn’t the first time Ivanka, who is married to Jared Kushner, 38, has been slammed on social media. The blonde beauty, who works as a senior aide to her dad, received some major backlash on Twitter in Nov. after it was revealed she used her own personal email account for White House work. Since Trump previously said former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton should be “locked up” for using her personal email for government work, Twitter users were sure to point out that Ivanka was doing the same thing and should also face those same consequences. “Lock her up,” many followers wrote about Ivanka after the personal email news was reported by the Washington Post.

Ivanka hasn’t responded to the backlash about her son’s sleeping pic yet, but she’s known for rarely acknowledging the negative comments she gets so we may not get a reaction from her anytime soon.