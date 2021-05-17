Ariana Grande Married: Singer Weds Dalton Gomez In Surprise, Secret Ceremony

Ariana Grande is a married woman! The singer married her fiance, Dalton Gomez, at her home in Montecito on the weekend of May 15.

Congratulations are in order for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez — they’re married! TMZ reports that Ari and her man, who works in real estate, tied the knot in a secret ceremony at Ariana’s home in Montecito, California. The wedding was reportedly “informal,” with very few guests, according to the report. A rep for the singer confirmed the marriage news to HollywoodLife.

The wedding comes just five months after the lovebirds shocked fans with their engagement news. Ariana and Dalton started dating at the beginning of 2020, and kept their relationship very low-key for several months. Even now, Ariana is very selective with what she shares on social media about the relationship. However, she did announce her engagement on Instagram after Dalton popped the question in December.

“Forever n then some,” Ariana captioned her announcement post at the time. In addition to sharing various photos with Dalton, she also showed off her engagement ring. The rock features an oval diamond positioned sideways on a gold band. There’s also a gorgeous pearl to the left of diamond for a unique addition.

There has been some speculation about the meaning of the intricate pearl included in Ari’s ring. In 2014, Ariana revealed that her grandmother made her a custom ring with the pearl from her late grandfather’s tie pin. “She says he told her in a dream it’d protect me,” Ari explained at the time. It’s unclear whether or not the pearl on her engagement ring is the same one from the ring her grandmother once gave her, but there’s clearly an important connection to pearls for for the 27-year-old.

Before Dalton, Ariana was famously engaged to Pete Davidson for about five months. Pete popped the questions just weeks after the two started going out in May 2018, but the relationship ended that October. The breakup came just weeks after the death of Ariana’s ex, Mac Miller, who she was in a relationship with from 2016 until the beginning of May 2018. Ariana also dated Big Sean from Oct. 2014 until April 2015, as well as Graham Phillips from 2008 until 2011.

Aside from this exciting news, Ariana has a lot more to look forward to in 2021. In the fall, she’ll make her debut as a coach on season 21 of The Voice, where she’ll sit alongside veterans Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.