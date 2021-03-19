Ariana Grande’s Romantic History: From Big Sean To Pete Davidson & Fiancé Dalton Gomez

Before getting engaged to Dalton Gomez in Dec. 2020, Ariana Grande was in a few other high-profile relationships, as well.

Ariana Grande’s love life has been in the spotlight since she was just a teenager. As of Dec. 2020, Ariana is happily engaged to Dalton Gomez, a real estate agent who she was dating for one year before he popped the question. Before that, Ariana famously dated stars like Big Sean and Mac Miller, and was briefly engaged to Pete Davidson in 2018. Here’s a full history of her past relationships:

Jai Brooks

Ariana began dating Australian YouTube star Jai Brooks of The Janoskians in August 2012. They split in October 2013, after Jai took to Twitter to accuse the former Nickelodeon star of cheating on him with Nathan Sykes from British boy band The Wanted. “Yes I was cheated on. Yes it does suck,” he wrote in a lengthy rant. “Yes I was left for another man.” The “7 Rings” singer refuted his claims, accusing him of threatening her if she chose to break up with him. “Woke up this morning in complete and utter shock …I guess I shouldn’t be so surprised. You said to me if I didn’t come back to you, you’d make me look bad to the entire world,” she wrote. “I’m no longer afraid of you or your lies anymore.” The couple rekindled their romance in May 2014 but ended things for good in August of that year.

Big Sean

One of Ari’s first serious relationships was with rapper Big Sean. She confirmed their romance in October 2014, calling him “one of the most amazing men in the whole word.” Before Ariana, Sean was engaged to Naya Rivera, who alleged in her 2016 memoir that she found Ari at the rapper’s home while she was still with him. Ariana and. Ariana and Big Sean called it quits eight months later in April 2015. Despite their relatively short lived romance, he got a shout out on her November 2018 single “Thank U, Next” when she sang: “Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match.”

Ricky Alvarez Ari was first linked to her backup dancer Ricky Alvarez in the summer of 2015. They dated for about one year before calling it quits in July 2016. The pair have remained on good terms in the years since, and have even been spotted hanging out together. After Ariana sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh” on her single “Thank U, Next” she jokingly wrote on social media, “IM SORRY U GOT THE WORST LINE … IT WAS MEANT V LOVINGLY.” Mac Miller Ariana and the late rapper Mac Miller first met when they collaborated on her single “The Way”, and went on to date from 2016 to 2018. After calling it quits, Ariana took to Instagram, offering fans some context for the break up. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!” The rapper also spoke out in July 2018, saying, “I was in love with somebody. We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on,” he told Zane Lowe on Beats 1. Tragically, Mac Miller passed away in September 2018 as a result of mixed drug toxicity, and Ariana shared a moving tribute to him after his passing. “I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will.” She also referenced him on her track “Thank U, Next,” singing, “Wish I could say, ‘Thank You’ to Malcom / ‘Cause he was an angel.” Pete Davidson Who could forget Ariana’s short-lived engagement to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson? The couple was only dating for a few weeks in the summer of 2018 when she revealed Pete had popped the question. While things seemed blissful for a few months, they called off their engagement in October of 2018. Pete later said he knew their relationship was over after her ex Mac Miller’s sudden passing. “I pretty much knew it was around over after that. That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that sh*t is like. All I do know is that she really loved the sh*t out of him, and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was f**ked up. Prayers to his family and all of his friends,” he said in February 2020. Dalton Gomez View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Ariana’s latest beau Dalton Gomez officially put a ring on it! The engaged couple are believed to have started dating in early 2020. Fans first noticed there was a mystery man in the background of some of her Instagram stories while she was holed up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. She later confirmed their relationship status by featuring him in her “Stuck with U” music video.