Ariana Grande Giving Ethan Slater 'Space' Amid His Split From Wife Lilly Jay

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are spending some time apart as he 'works out' his split and child custody with his estranged wife, per a new report.

July 29, 2023
Ariana Grande is reportedly giving Wicked co-star turned boyfriend Ethan Slater “space” amid his split from estranged wife Lilly Jay. The pop star, 30, is headed to Los Angeles as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues — pausing film production — wile Ethan is going to New York City to “work out” his split from Lilly, per a report from TMZ that was published on Saturday, July 29. Ethan’s split from high school sweetheart Lilly is particularly more complicated as the longtime loves share a 1-year-old son together — meaning a custody arrangement will also be part of the divorce proceedings.

Ariana and Ethan are “100% still dating” and “still want to see each other” the outlet also added, but that will likely not happen for a while given the bi-coastal distance. It was also reported that Ethan and Lilly are “talking daily” about the best plan for their baby son going forward but remains feeling “betrayed” and “heartbroken” by Ariana and Ethan’s romance.

Ahead of the new report, Lilly Jay also broke her silence about her break-up and surrounding headlines. “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” she said in a harsh statement to Page Six on July 26 as she spoke out for the very first time. “My family is just collateral damage…The story is her and Dalton,” she added in the short, but ultimately very telling comment about her feelings on the matter.

Ariana has also reportedly been separated from estranged husband Dalton Gomez, 27, since January 2023. The “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” singer wed the realtor back in 2021 after striking up a romance just before COVID-19. The two reportedly tried to work out their differences while Ariana has been shooting the film adaptation of Wicked but ultimately decided to go their separate ways weeks ago. Ariana and Dalton share no children, and also reportedly have a pre-nuptial agreement in place to protect his real-estate assets as well as her estimated $240 million estate.

