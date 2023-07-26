Lilly Jay: 5 Things To Know About Ex-Wife Of Ariana Grande’s New Man Ethan Slater

Following reports that Ariana Grande has started dating her 'Wicked' co-star, find out more about Ethan Slater's ex-wife Lilly Jay here!

July 26, 2023
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

  • Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay were married in 2018.
  • They welcomed a son together in 2022.
  • It was reported that Ethan had begun dating Ariana Grande in July 2023.

Ethan Slater has allegedly split up from his wife of five years Lilly Jay, following reports from multiple outlets that the Tony-nominated actor, 31, has started dating his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande30. With the news that Ethan and the popstar have started dating, it’s also been reported that the Broadway star and his wife have separated, according to PeopleThe news of Ariana and Ethan came out on July 20. Neither Ethan and Lilly nor he and Ariana have confirmed their relationship status yet. Find out more about Lilly and her relationship with Ethan here.

Lilly Jay and Ethan got married in 2018, after dating since 2012. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Lilly and Ethan were high school sweethearts

While Lilly and Ethan got married in their 20s, they were actually together from a much younger age. It was revealed that they were high school classmates in a 2018 story about Ethan starring in the Spongebob Squarepants Musical on Broadway, per MoCo 360. The pair were engaged at the time. The Drama Desk Award winner revealed that they’d been dating since 2012 in an Instagram post in November 2022. “My best friend. Four years married, 10 years together,” he wrote in the tribute to her, per InTouch WeeklyEthan’s Instagram has since been made private.

Lilly and Ethan got married in 2018

After six years together, Lilly and Ethan tied the knot in 2018. At the time, Ethan was starring in The Spongebob Musical as the title character. He also made occasional TV appearances at the time in shows like Law And Order: Special Victims Unit and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Lilly had also been his date to plenty of red carpet events, like the 2018 Tony Awards, where he was nominated for Best Actor In A Musical.

Lilly smiles with Ethan at a Tonys party. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

They have a son together

After four years of marriage, Lilly and Ethan welcomed their son together in August in an Instagram post with a photo of a “Wicked Cute” onesie. In May 2023, he paid tribute to his wife on Mother’s Day. “Happy first Mother’s Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world, from me and this little guy,” he wrote on Instagram.

Lilly studied psychology

While Ethan has mostly kept his relationship with Lilly private, he did tweet congratulations for her after she completed work towards a psychology degree in December 2020. “After nearly 5 years of hard work, hundreds of hours researching and writing over 200 pages worth of paradigm shifting thought in the field of psychology, my wife finally defended her dissertation. I am so proud of her, and cannot wait to introduce her at parties as kiddo,” he wrote.

Ethan and Ariana reportedly started dating while making ‘Wicked’

News broke that the two Wicked actors had started dating on July 20, shortly after it was revealed that Ariana and her husband Dalton Gomez had split after two years together. “Ariana and Dalton separated in January. She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife,” an insider told People.

Before reports that Ethan and Ariana were seeing each other came out, there was a photo of them seen spending time together on the set of Wicked on May 31 released. Ariana and Ethan were costumed as their characters Glinda and Boq, respectively.

