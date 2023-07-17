Ariana Grande’s Husband Dalton Gomez Reportedly Flew To London To Save Marriage While She Filmed ‘Wicked’

Ariana Grande‘s husband Dalton Gomez reportedly fought hard for their marriage while the couple was dealing with relationship issues before they officially separated. A Page Six report published July 17 claimed that Dalton, 27, flew to London in January to visit Ariana, 30 — who has been living in the U.K. filming the two-part Wicked movie — to save their marriage, but “it didn’t work out.”

A source close to Ariana further told Page Six that the “7 Rings” singer and her real estate agent beau “came to the decision together” to divorce. “They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends,” the source said.

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez indulged in Crepes from the famous La Creperie de Hampstead. The pint-sized pop star who is in the capital filming Wicked parts 1 & 2 looked adorable in an oversized coat, platform trainers, and a pink face mask that she removed to take some selfies near the popular stand.

The Page Six insider also claimed that Ariana and Dalton — who got married in a private ceremony at the singer’s California home in May 2021 — have stayed “really good friends throughout the entire process” of their separation. “Their friends and families have been trying to protect them,” the source added. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ariana’s reps for comment.

News of Ariana and Dalton’s split after two years of marriage broke on Monday, July 17. TMZ reported that the pair have been separated since January and tried to reconcile but “failed.” Ariana and Dalton sparked breakup rumors on Sunday, July 16 when Ariana was spotted not wearing her wedding ring at Wimbledon. The two have yet to publicly address the news of their split.

Ariana and Dalton started dating in early 2020, but the relationship wasn’t confirmed until Dalton appeared in his girlfriend’s “Stuck with U” music video that came out in May 2020, while the couple was quarantining together. Ariana confirmed she was engaged to Dalton in December 2020 with a photo of her engagement ring. Five months later, the couple got married in a private and intimate wedding ceremony that only 20 people attended. After tying the knot, Ariana and Dalton kept their romance out of the spotlight, save for some rare public outings.

In late 2022, Ariana moved to England to film Wicked, and Dalton was seen visiting his wife on the set of the project. This past May, Ariana celebrated her and Dalton’s second wedding anniversary with a photo of the couple kissing on their wedding day. “I love him so,” the pop star wrote alongside the sentimental image. Little did we know, Ariana and Dalton were dealing with major marital issues at that time