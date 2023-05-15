Ariana Grande Kisses Husband Dalton Gomez In Wedding Photo For 2 Year Anniversary: ‘I Love Him So’

Ariana Grande celebrated two years passing since she said 'I do' to Dalton Gomez, by sharing a cute photo of the couple from their wedding.

May 15, 2023 12:48PM EDT
Ariana Grande
EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande was seen on the set of her new movie 'Wicked' for the first time in London alongside her husband Dalton Gomez. The singer, 29, cut a casual figure as she was seen departing the set and climbing into a waiting car after a day of filming the upcoming stage adaptation. Ariana is taking on the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. The hitmaker donned a pink turtle neck top for the day which she paired with a matching woolly handbag, which her new husband could be seen carrying for her. Ariana wore her locks in her trademark ponytail, also sporting a white mini skirt and was wrapped up in a brown coat. The two could also be seen wearing matching pink facemasks as they walked around the studios. Dalton, 27, cut a casual figure in a brown T-shirt and black trousers along with a matching cap. Ariana is reportedly set to rent a mammoth eight-figure mega mansion in London while she is in the UK working on Wicked. 27 Sep 2022 Pictured: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902079_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez indulge in Crepes from the famous La Creperie de Hampstead. The pint-sized pop star who is in the capital filming Wicked parts 1 & 2 looked adorable in an oversized coat, platform trainers, and a pink face mask that she removed to take some selfies near the popular stand that serves sweet and savoury french crêpes and has been a Hampstead favorite for many years. 23 Jan 2023 Pictured: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA939190_041.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Ariana Grande, 29, celebrated her second wedding anniversary to Dalton Gomez, 27, on Monday, May 15.  The “Into You” singer posted a photo to her Instagram Story of the couple kissing at their wedding. Ariana and Dalton wed in a secret ceremony at Ari’s Montecito, California home after a short engagement, but she’s shared very little footage from the special day in the last two years. Luckily, fans were able to get a peek at a never-been-seen picture of the couple on their wedding day, for the 2-year anniversary.

In the picture of the pair kissing, Ariana wrapped her arms around Dalton, and gave him a big smooch on the lips. She was wearing her white, Vera Wang Haute wedding dress in the photo, while Dalton was dressed in his black suit and tie. Alongside the snapshot, Ariana wrote, “3-5 [years] together!!! I love him so.”

Ariana and Dalton quietly dating at the beginning of 2020, and were engaged by the end of the year. Fans were shocked when the news broke in May 2021 that the Grammy Award winner had secretly married her fiance of just five months. The ceremony took place at Ariana’s home in Montecito, and the pictures proved that it was a glamorous, but intimate affair.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez (Photo: @CelebCandidly / MEGA)

Since tying the knot, Ariana and Dalton have kept their romance out of the spotlight, save for some rare public outings. Ari’s now focused on Wicked, and thankfully she has Dalton as a major support system during this dream-come true experience. Dalton moved to London with Ariana in 2022 so she could film the upcoming two-part film adaptation of the iconic Broadway show. Dalton was seen waiting for his wife to finish her work for the day in a car in London back in September. Ariana is playing Glinda, opposite Cynthia Erivo who is playing Elphaba.

