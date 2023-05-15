Ariana Grande Kisses Husband Dalton Gomez In Wedding Photo For 2 Year Anniversary: ‘I Love Him So’

Ariana Grande, 29, celebrated her second wedding anniversary to Dalton Gomez, 27, on Monday, May 15. The “Into You” singer posted a photo to her Instagram Story of the couple kissing at their wedding. Ariana and Dalton wed in a secret ceremony at Ari’s Montecito, California home after a short engagement, but she’s shared very little footage from the special day in the last two years. Luckily, fans were able to get a peek at a never-been-seen picture of the couple on their wedding day, for the 2-year anniversary.

In the picture of the pair kissing, Ariana wrapped her arms around Dalton, and gave him a big smooch on the lips. She was wearing her white, Vera Wang Haute wedding dress in the photo, while Dalton was dressed in his black suit and tie. Alongside the snapshot, Ariana wrote, “3-5 [years] together!!! I love him so.”

Ariana and Dalton quietly dating at the beginning of 2020, and were engaged by the end of the year. Fans were shocked when the news broke in May 2021 that the Grammy Award winner had secretly married her fiance of just five months. The ceremony took place at Ariana’s home in Montecito, and the pictures proved that it was a glamorous, but intimate affair.

Since tying the knot, Ariana and Dalton have kept their romance out of the spotlight, save for some rare public outings. Ari’s now focused on Wicked, and thankfully she has Dalton as a major support system during this dream-come true experience. Dalton moved to London with Ariana in 2022 so she could film the upcoming two-part film adaptation of the iconic Broadway show. Dalton was seen waiting for his wife to finish her work for the day in a car in London back in September. Ariana is playing Glinda, opposite Cynthia Erivo who is playing Elphaba.