Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Take A Break From Rehearsing ‘Wicked’ To Pose For Mirror Selfie Together: Photo

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at their cute bond as they film the two-part 'Wicked' film adaption.

October 11, 2022 10:41AM EDT
Ariana GrandeAmerican Music Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Nov 2016
Ariana Grande launches her new fragrance"God is a Woman"
Ariana Grande performs a medley at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, in Los Angeles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande, 28, and Cynthia Erivo, 35, have become fast friends on the set of the Wicked film adaptation. The duo posed in an adorable mirror selfie that Ariana posted to Instagram within a carousel of behind-the-scenes pics on October 11. The “7 Rings” hitmaker wore a black dress as she sat behind Cynthia, who was dressed in a long-sleeved black shirt, matching sweatpants, and a green beanie. Both ladies sat on the ground in what appeared to be the rehearsal studio.

Ariana posted more snapshots from the set of the upcoming two-part film, which is based on the iconic Broadway play and will see Ariana starring as Glinda the Good Witch opposite Cynthia as Elphaba (later Wicked Witch of the West). In one photo, Ariana placed her feet beside a rug that says  “The Witch Is In.” She also captured a shot of her feet in ballet slippers next to Cynthia who is wearing green socks in her black ballet shoes to resemble Elphaba.

Choreographer Will Loftis also popped up in some of Ariana’s footage. It seems that Will is teaching Ariana and Cynthia their dance performances in the upcoming movie. Last but not least, Ariana snagged a black-and-white shot of her husband Dalton Gomez, 27, cuddling with their adorable dog. Cynthia commented “Ilysm” on the post. Other celebs like Rachel Zegler and Lin Manuel Miranda also excitedly reacted to the behind-the-scenes glimpses of the Wicked set.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star in the ‘Wicked’ movie (Photo: Matt Baron/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Jon M. Chu is directing the Wicked movie which will be released in two parts, on Christmas Day in 2024 and 2025. Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been cast as Fiyero, Elphaba’s love interest. Wicked is the prequel to The Wizard of Oz and centers around Elphaba and Glinda, who were played by Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth in the original Broadway run.

Ariana and Cynthia were officially cast in the Wicked film adaptation on November 4, 2021, and they both excitedly reacted to the news on social media. Ariana even sent Cynthia a stunning pink-and-green flower arrangement. “Honored doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz. All my love, Ari,” the Grammy winner signed off in the handwritten card.

