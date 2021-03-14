Grammy Award Winners 2021: Kanye West, Beyoncé & Billie Eilish Lead With Early Awards — See Full List

Early winners were named at the 2021 Grammy Awards on March 14 — including Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy, who earned her 1st trophy.

After getting postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Grammy Awards is about to commence on March 14 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California — with no in-person attendance. Trevor Noah is all set to host the ceremony beautifully, and some of music’s biggest stars like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Cardi B and more are scheduled to perform at various venues, all separated from one another.

Throughout the three-hour telecast, tons of awards will also given out by fellow celebrities. Not every award could be handed out during the show while it was on air, with Kanye West, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish all taking early awards! Later tonight, the viewer will get to see the winners announced in the biggest categories, like Album of the Year, Song of the Year and many more. See a full list of the nominees below (winners are bolded on the list), beginning with those announced during the pre-show telecast.

Record of the Year

Beyonce, “Black Parade”

Black Pumas, “Colors”

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone, “Circles”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce, “Savage”

Album of the Year

Jhene Aiko, Chilombo

Black Pumas, Black Pumas Deluxe Elimination

Coldplay, Everyday Life

Jacob Collier, DJesse Vol.3

Haim, Women In Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift, Folklore

Song of the Year

“Black Parade” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles” Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now” Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If The World Was Ending” Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean ft. Nipsey Hussle, “Deep Reverence”

DaBaby, “Bop”

Luke James, “What’s Poppin”

Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyonce, “Savage”

Pop Smoke, “Dior”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DaBaby fr. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Drake Ft. Lil Durk, “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Travis Scott, “Highest In The Room”

Best Rap Song

“The Bigger Picture” Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

“The Box” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)

“Rockstar” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)

“Savage” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)

Best Rap Album

D Smoke, Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Alfredo

Jay Electronica, A Written Testimony

Nas, King’s Disease

Royce Da 5’9, The Allegory

Best R&B Performance

Jhené Aiko ft. John Legend, “Lighting & Thunder”

Beyoncé, “Black Parade”

Jacob Collier Ft. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign, “All I Need”

Brittany Howard, “Goat Head”

Emily King, “See Me”

Best R&B Song”

“Better Than I Imagine” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

“Black Parade” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Collide” Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)

“Do It” Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

“Slow Down” Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Chloe x Halle, Ungodly Hour

Free Nationals, Free Nationals

Robert Glasper, F— Yo Feelings

Thundercat, It Is What It Is

Best R&B Album

Ant Clemons, Happy 2 Be Here

Giveon, Take Time

Luke James, To Feel Love/d

John Legen, Bigger Love

Gregory Porter, All Rise

Best Country Solo Performance

Eric Church, “Stick That In Your Country Song”

Brandy Clark, “Who You Thought I Was”

Vince Gill, “When My Amy Prays”

Mickey Guyton, “Black Like Me”

Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”

Best Country Song

“Bluebird” Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“The Bones” Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Crowded Table” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

“More Hearts Than Mine” Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

“Some People Do” Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Best Country Group/Duo Performance

Brothers Osbourne, “All Night”

Dan + Shay Ft. Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Lady A, “Ocean”

Little Big Town, “Sugar Coat”

Old Dominion, “Some People Do”

Best Country Album

Ingrid Andress, Lady Like

Brandy Clark, Your Life Is A Record

Miranda Lambert, Wildcard

Little Big Town, Nightfall

Ashley McBryde, Never Will

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Cody Carnes, Run To The Father

Hillsong Young & Free, All Of My Best Friends

We The Kingdon, Holywater

Tauren Wells, Citizens of Heaven

Kanye West, Jesus Is King

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber, “Yummy”

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles, “Watermelon Sugar”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber, Changes

Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles, Fine Line

Taylor Swift, Folklore

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy, “Un Dia (One Day)”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”

BTS, “Dynamite”

Lady Gaga Ft. Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift Ft. Bon Iver, “Exile”

Producer of the Year

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best Rock Performance

Fiona Apple, “Shameika”

Big Thief, “Not”

Phoebe Bridgers, “Kyoto”

HAIM, “The Steps”

Brittany Howard, “Stay High”

Grace Potter, “Daylight

Best Rock Album

Fontaines D.C., A Hero’s Death

Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka

Grace Potter, Daylight

Sturgill Simpson, Sound & Fury

The Strokes, The New Abnormal

Best Metal Performance

Body-Count, “Bum Rush”

Code Orange, “Underneath”

In This Moment, “The In-Between”

Poppy, “Bloodmoney”

Power Trip, “Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe) – Live”

Best Alternative Music Album

Fiona Apple, Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck, Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher

Brittany Howard, Jaime

Tame Impala, The Show Rush

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Camilo, Por Primera Vez

Kany García, Mesa Para Dos

Ricky Martin, Pausa

Debi Nova, 3:33

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys

Black Is King, Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, ZZ Top

Best Music Video

Beyoncé, “Brown Skin Girl”

Future Ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”

Harry Styles, “Adore You”

Woodkid, “Goliath”

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift, “Beautiful Ghost” [From Cats]

Billie Eilish, “No Time To Die” [From No Time To Die]

Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, “Carried Me With You” [From Onward]

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, “Into The Unknown” [From Frozen 2]

Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, “Stand Up” [From Harriet]

Congratulations to all the winners at this year’s Grammy Awards so far!