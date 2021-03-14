Grammy Award Winners 2021: Kanye West, Beyoncé & Billie Eilish Lead With Early Awards — See Full List
Early winners were named at the 2021 Grammy Awards on March 14 — including Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy, who earned her 1st trophy.
After getting postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Grammy Awards is about to commence on March 14 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California — with no in-person attendance. Trevor Noah is all set to host the ceremony beautifully, and some of music’s biggest stars like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Cardi B and more are scheduled to perform at various venues, all separated from one another.
Throughout the three-hour telecast, tons of awards will also given out by fellow celebrities. Not every award could be handed out during the show while it was on air, with Kanye West, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish all taking early awards! Later tonight, the viewer will get to see the winners announced in the biggest categories, like Album of the Year, Song of the Year and many more. See a full list of the nominees below (winners are bolded on the list), beginning with those announced during the pre-show telecast.
Record of the Year
Beyonce, “Black Parade”
Black Pumas, “Colors”
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone, “Circles”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce, “Savage”
Album of the Year
Jhene Aiko, Chilombo
Black Pumas, Black Pumas Deluxe Elimination
Coldplay, Everyday Life
Jacob Collier, DJesse Vol.3
Haim, Women In Music Pt. III
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift, Folklore
Song of the Year
“Black Parade” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“The Box” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Cardigan” Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Circles” Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now” Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Everything I Wanted” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“I Can’t Breathe” Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“If The World Was Ending” Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Rap Performance
Big Sean ft. Nipsey Hussle, “Deep Reverence”
DaBaby, “Bop”
Luke James, “What’s Poppin”
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyonce, “Savage”
Pop Smoke, “Dior”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DaBaby fr. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Drake Ft. Lil Durk, “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Travis Scott, “Highest In The Room”
Best Rap Song
“The Bigger Picture” Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
“The Box” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now, Cry Later” Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
“Rockstar” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)
“Savage” Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)
Best Rap Album
D Smoke, Black Habits
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Alfredo
Jay Electronica, A Written Testimony
Nas, King’s Disease
Royce Da 5’9, The Allegory
Best R&B Performance
Jhené Aiko ft. John Legend, “Lighting & Thunder”
Beyoncé, “Black Parade”
Jacob Collier Ft. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign, “All I Need”
Brittany Howard, “Goat Head”
Emily King, “See Me”
Best R&B Song”
“Better Than I Imagine” Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
“Black Parade” Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Collide” Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)
“Do It” Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)
“Slow Down” Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
Best Progressive R&B Album
Jhené Aiko, Chilombo
Chloe x Halle, Ungodly Hour
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
Robert Glasper, F— Yo Feelings
Thundercat, It Is What It Is
Best R&B Album
Ant Clemons, Happy 2 Be Here
Giveon, Take Time
Luke James, To Feel Love/d
John Legen, Bigger Love
Gregory Porter, All Rise
Best Country Solo Performance
Eric Church, “Stick That In Your Country Song”
Brandy Clark, “Who You Thought I Was”
Vince Gill, “When My Amy Prays”
Mickey Guyton, “Black Like Me”
Miranda Lambert, “Bluebird”
Best Country Song
“Bluebird” Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“The Bones” Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“Crowded Table” Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
“More Hearts Than Mine” Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
“Some People Do” Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best Country Group/Duo Performance
Brothers Osbourne, “All Night”
Dan + Shay Ft. Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Lady A, “Ocean”
Little Big Town, “Sugar Coat”
Old Dominion, “Some People Do”
Best Country Album
Ingrid Andress, Lady Like
Brandy Clark, Your Life Is A Record
Miranda Lambert, Wildcard
Little Big Town, Nightfall
Ashley McBryde, Never Will
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Cody Carnes, Run To The Father
Hillsong Young & Free, All Of My Best Friends
We The Kingdon, Holywater
Tauren Wells, Citizens of Heaven
Kanye West, Jesus Is King
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber, “Yummy”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles, “Watermelon Sugar”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber, Changes
Lady Gaga, Chromatica
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Harry Styles, Fine Line
Taylor Swift, Folklore
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy, “Un Dia (One Day)”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”
BTS, “Dynamite”
Lady Gaga Ft. Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift Ft. Bon Iver, “Exile”
Producer of the Year
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Best Rock Performance
Fiona Apple, “Shameika”
Big Thief, “Not”
Phoebe Bridgers, “Kyoto”
HAIM, “The Steps”
Brittany Howard, “Stay High”
Grace Potter, “Daylight
Best Rock Album
Fontaines D.C., A Hero’s Death
Michael Kiwanuka, Kiwanuka
Grace Potter, Daylight
Sturgill Simpson, Sound & Fury
The Strokes, The New Abnormal
Best Metal Performance
Body-Count, “Bum Rush”
Code Orange, “Underneath”
In This Moment, “The In-Between”
Poppy, “Bloodmoney”
Power Trip, “Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe) – Live”
Best Alternative Music Album
Fiona Apple, Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Beck, Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers, Punisher
Brittany Howard, Jaime
Tame Impala, The Show Rush
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Camilo, Por Primera Vez
Kany García, Mesa Para Dos
Ricky Martin, Pausa
Debi Nova, 3:33
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys
Black Is King, Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt
That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, ZZ Top
Best Music Video
Beyoncé, “Brown Skin Girl”
Future Ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”
Harry Styles, “Adore You”
Woodkid, “Goliath”
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift, “Beautiful Ghost” [From Cats]
Billie Eilish, “No Time To Die” [From No Time To Die]
Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, “Carried Me With You” [From Onward]
Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, “Into The Unknown” [From Frozen 2]
Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, “Stand Up” [From Harriet]
Congratulations to all the winners at this year’s Grammy Awards so far!