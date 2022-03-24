Jonathan Bailey: 5 Things To Know About ‘Bridgerton’s Sexy Anthony Bridgerton

It’s Anthony Bridgerton’s time to shine in ‘Bridgerton’ season 2. The dashing Jonathan Bailey is back as the eldest son. Here are 5 key things you need to know about the British actor.

Everyone is going to be talking about Jonathan Bailey as soon as the world watches Bridgerton season 2. The 33-year-old actor reprises the role of Anthony Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series and takes center stage in the second season. This season is all about Anthony, so get ready to swoon.

The handsome actor isn’t new to fame. He’s already an established and award-winning theater actor. Learn more about Jonathan’s personal life, where he’s from, and more below:

1. Jonathan plays Anthony Bridgerton.

The role of Anthony Bridgerton was first introduced in the first season of Bridgerton. However, season 2 will dive much deeper into the charming and enigmatic Anthony. His love story will be at the center of season 2 as he falls for the beautiful and intelligent Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley. Season 2 is based on the Anthony-focused book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

2. Jonathan is gay.

The actor came out to his loved ones in his early 20s, he told GQ. Jonathan admitted that an actor friend once advised him to hide his sexuality. “All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that, and it ripples through,” Jonathan was told. “So, yeah, of course I thought that. Of course I thought that in order to be happy I needed to be straight.”

He eventually decided to not hide his sexuality from anyone. “I reached a point where I thought, F**k this, I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than getting a part,” Jonathan said. The Bridgerton star referenced a boyfriend but did not name him.

3. Jonathan is a prominent theater actor.

Jonathan has been working in the London theater scene since 1995. He starred in the 2018 West End revival of Company and won the 2019 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical. Jonathan is currently starring in the London play Cock alongside Taron Egerton.

4. Jonathan is from England.

Jonathan was born in the Oxfordshire village of Benson in England. He eventually went on to attend Open University. His first onscreen role was in the 1997 British TV series Bramwell.

5. Jonathan originally auditioned for Regé-Jean Page’s role..

Jonathan initially tried out for the Duke of Hastings role, which eventually went to Regé-Jean Page. However, the casting team proposed the idea of Jonathan playing Anthony, and the rest is history. “It wasn’t until I was talking to the production company and Chris Van Dusen, the showrunner, and at the end of the meeting we’d spoken about family, and men in society, and women in society, and our own personal experiences,” Jonathan told OprahMag.com. “And they said, ‘Have you thought about Anthony? We’re gonna send you some scripts to read because we think you might be an Anthony.’”