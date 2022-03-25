‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Lady Whistledown’s work is far from over. ‘Bridgerton’ has already been renewed for season 3. We have all the latest updates on the upcoming third season.

Dearest readers, another Bridgerton love story is on the horizon. Bridgerton will return for season 3. The hit Netflix series was renewed for a third season before season 2 even premiered. Get ready because it’s (most likely) Benedict’s turn to find everlasting love.

While we will have to endure a wait for season 3, at least there are 16 episodes to hold us over until the next installment. From the cast to the Sophie Beckett of it all to an exciting spinoff, HollywoodLife has rounded up all the latest news about Bridgerton season 3 and more.

Will There Be A Season 3 Of ‘Bridgerton’?

Yes, Bridgerton has been renewed for season 3 already. The Netflix series got the green light for seasons 3 and 4 back in April 2021, just months after the first season premiered. Lady Whistledown issued a statement in her Society Papers: “Esteemed members of the Ton… It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons 3 and 4. This author shall have to purchase more ink…”

After the massive success of the first season, Netflix didn’t waste any time revealing its plans for Bridgerton. “Bridgerton swept us off our feet,” Netflix VP of Global TV Bela Bajaria said in a statement. “The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”

Shonda Rhimes, who serves as an executive producer, released her own statement: “This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work, and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy [Beers] and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.”

What Will Season 3 Be About?

If Bridgerton follows Julia Quinn’s book series, the third season will be based on An Offer From A Gentleman. The focus of the novel is Benedict Bridgerton, the second oldest Bridgerton sibling.

The book introduces Sophie Beckett, who is the daughter of an earl but has been forced to be a servant by her cruel stepmother. The story puts its own twist on the Cinderella tale. Sophie and Benedict first cross paths at a masquerade ball, and Benedict quickly becomes entranced by this mystery woman. We won’t spoil the entire story, but let’s just say these two get their fairy tale ending!

The first two seasons of Bridgerton were based on The Duke and I and The Viscount Who Loved Me. Seasons 1 and 2 revolved around Daphne and Anthony’s love stories. As for season 4, that should be all about Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Release Date

Netflix has not announced a release date for Bridgerton season 3 yet. The second season launched on March 25, 2022, and the first season premiered on Christmas Day 2020. Season 2 faced delays in production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming didn’t begin until March 2021 and wrapped 8 months later in November 2021.

Bridgerton season 3 should begin filming in 2022. The series could follow a similar trajectory as the first season and premiere in the latter half of 2023.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Cast & Crew

Since season 3 will likely be all about Benedict, Luke Thompson is a sure thing. He is expected to be joined by fellow cast members Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Stokes, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Will Tilston, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, and more.

Phoebe Dynevor and Jonathan Bailey, who were at the center of the first two seasons, will likely return as Daphne and Anthony. The show is still about the Bridgerton family, after all! It would be a shock if Simone Ashley didn’t return as Kate Sharma in season 3, especially since season 2 didn’t entirely cover Anthony and Kate’s journey!

The role of Sophie Beckett has not been cast yet. Similar to the search for Kate, Netflix will be searching for the perfect actress to star alongside Luke.

Regé-Jean Page is not expected to return as the Duke of Hastings in the seasons to come. Between seasons 1 and 2, it was announced that Regé-Jean would not reprise the fan-favorite role, even though he’s married to Daphne. The Duke stayed at home while Daphne helped out her family in season 2.

Bridgerton’s third and fourth seasons will also be getting a new showrunner. The show’s creator and executive producer, Chris Van Dusen, is passing the baton to Jess Brownell. Jess will be the showrunner for seasons 3 and 4, with Chris still serving as an executive producer.

“Bridgerton will always have a special place in my heart and I think I did what I set out to do,” Chris told RadioTimes.com. He also added, “But at the end of the day, you know, it was time for me to move on, and hopefully create that magic again in the near future.”

How Many Seasons Of ‘Bridgerton’ Will There Be?

Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series follows all 8 Bridgerton siblings. With that information, we could be looking at a whopping 8 seasons of the Netflix series, and we’re not mad about it. Netflix has not announced plans for seasons 5 and beyond — yet.

Bridgerton’s reign is expanding even more. Shonda Rhimes is also writing a limited prequel series based on the early years of Queen Charlotte, according to Deadline. The character was created for the Bridgerton TV series, so the possibilities are endless for her origins. The spinoff will also explore young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix head of global TV, said in a statement. “Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”