Will Jonathan Bailey & Simone Ashley Return For ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Or Pull A Regé-Jean Page?

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley aren’t making us wait for an answer about whether or not Anthony and Kate will be back for ‘Bridgerton’ season 3. Will they be MIA like Regé-Jean Page?

Kanthony’s story is far from over, Bridgerton fans! Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley will both return for Bridgerton season 3, so you can take a huge sigh of relief. The cast members, who stole our hearts with Anthony and Kate’s slow-burn love story in season 2, revealed in interviews that they are definitely coming back to the hit Netflix series.

“We’re going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started,” Simone told Deadline. “We have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as showrunner in season 3. In season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting. I’d like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it.”

Jonathan revealed to The Wrap that he will “100%” return for Bridgerton’s third season. “I’m going to be there for when I’m needed, but also, you know, there’s no way I’m not going to be at the weddings of — from everyone from Claudia Jessie, and Luke Thompson, Luke Newts, down to Will Tilson and Florence Hunt.” The actor also admitted that he “can’t wait” for Anthony to become a father. “Baby Edmund is the first that’s to come, if it’s according to the books. But maybe they’ll have octuplets or something. Maybe they’ll flip it on its head.”

Since binge-watching season 2, fans have been wondering about the fate of Anthony and Kate’s presence on the show moving forward. This is understandable given the Regé-Jean Page situation in season 2. Bridgerton fans were shocked when it was announced just months after the show became a global phenomenon that Regé-Jean would not be returning as Simon Basset/Duke of Hastings for the show’s second season.

The first season revolved around Simon and Daphne’s love story. Phoebe Dynevor reprised the role of Daphne in season 2, but the Duke was noticeably absent. Regé-Jean’s character was said to be busy with work back at home.

At the end of season 2, Anthony and Kate got their happily ever after. The Viscount Who Loved Me book readers will know that there’s still a lot to explore with Kanthony that the show didn’t get to in season 2, including the arrival of children! Bridgerton didn’t explicitly reveal whose love story will be explored in season 3. If the show continues in order, Benedict’s story is next. However, season 2 hinted at possibly switching the order and going with Eloise or Penelope and Colin’s story next. Bridgerton season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.