‘Bridgerton’ Bombshell: Regé-Jean Page Not Returning For Season 2

Say it isn’t so, Lady Whistledown! Regé-Jean Page will not be coming back to ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 as the dashing Duke of Hastings.

When Bridgerton season 2 premieres, don’t expect to see the handsome Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings. Netflix announced on April 2 that the 31-year-old actor would not be returning for season 2 of the hit series. Lady Whistledown revealed the sad news in one of her society papers.

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

“While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the announcement said. “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Regé-Jean said in a statement that he always knew his Bridgerton role would be a one-season gig. “It’s a one-season arc,” he told Variety. “It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year… [I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.” HollywoodLife has reached out for additional comment.

The actor also commented on the announcement after it was posted on Bridgerton’s official Instagram page. “It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege!” he wrote. “Joining this family — the connection on and off screen, with our cast, our crew, all the incredible fans, has been like nothing I could have ever imagined — the love is real and will just keep growing.”

This news may come as a shock to most, but Bridgerton book readers will know that the Duke of Hastings does not have a main role in the Bridgerton book series going forward. Each of Julia Quinn’s novels focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling and their journey to find love. The Duke of Hastings is very much a supporting role. Season 2, based on The Viscount Who Loved Me, revolves around Anthony Bridgerton’s relationship with Kate Sheffield, who will be played by Simone Ashley.

Regé-Jean was one of the breakout stars of Bridgerton’s first season, along with Phoebe Dynevor, a.k.a. Daphne. The actor just won the NAACP Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series. Regé-Jean is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors at the moment. He is currently filming the Netflix movie The Gray Man and has nabbed a leading role in the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons film adaptation.

Bridgerton season 2 is set to start filming this spring. A release date has not been revealed yet. Along with Phoebe, the rest of the original cast is expected to return for season 2.