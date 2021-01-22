‘Bridgerton’ Season 2: What You Need To Know About When It’s Returning & More

‘Bridgerton’ has become the biggest TV sensation, and the show’s coming back for more! Season 2 is officially in the works, and HollywoodLife has the latest updates about the plot of season 2, the status of filming, and more.

The first season of Bridgerton has been one of the highlights of 2021 so far, and season 2 is sure to make just as big of a splash. Yes, there will be another season of Bridgerton! The second season was finally confirmed on Jan. 21. The news spread like a rumor in the Ton, which would make Lady Whistledown very happy.

Shonda Rhimes, who serves as a producer of the show, tweeted to her nearly 2 million followers on Jan. 21 that “more #Bridgerton magic is coming soon,” along with a video celebrating this momentous occasion. The Netflix show became an instant hit when it launched on Christmas Day in 2020. The streaming service said that the Shondaland series was on par to reach 63 million households within 28 days of its Christmas Day debut, according to Variety.

In light of this most exciting news, HollywoodLife has rounded up all the key information you need to know about Bridgerton season 2. As of now, we know when the second season of the Netflix series will begin filming and what it will be about. Get ready to see a whole lot more of the very handsome Viscount, a.k.a. Lord Anthony Bridgerton.

How To Watch ‘Bridgerton’

The first season of Bridgerton is currently available to stream on Netflix. All 8 episodes are available on the streaming service. The show is not available to watch on any other streaming service or network. The second season will be available to watch on Netflix as well. You have 3 options with your Netflix subscription: $8.99 for Basic, $13.99 for Standard, and $17.99 for Premium.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Filming

Bridgerton season 2 was announced on Jan. 21, less than a month after the first season debuted on Christmas Day. Netflix confirmed the second season renewal via social media and revealed Bridgerton season 2 filming would begin in the spring of 2021. There was no word about a potential release date.

Lady Whistledown wrote a long letter to fans about what’s ahead. “Dear Readers, I dare say this may be the most exciting edition of my column yet…” the announcement started out. The full announcement letter reads:

“The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this delightful occasion.

The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021. This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.

However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue.”

Bridgerton is set in Regency Era London, but the first season was filmed primarily in the city of Bath in England. The museum No 1 Royal Crescent is used as the exterior of the Featherington home, according to Bath Echo. Other Bridgerton filming locations in Bath included Abbey Green, Bath Street, Holburne Museum, and the Banqueting Room at the Guildhall. Given that season 2 will take place within the same time period, many of the filming locations will likely stay the same.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Cast

As Lady Whistledown’s announcement said, the beloved cast will be returning for season 2. Given the season’s focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton, that means Jonathan Bailey will be returning. He spoke with Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 21 about the highly-anticipated season and preparing to return to the role of the dashing Viscount.

“Well, I think you can tell from the length of my beard that I’m starting to grow [my] mutton chops,” Jonathan told the outlet. He also admitted that he’s been staying in shape ahead of filming season 2. “I’m actually doing a lot of paddleboarding at the moment and swimming in the sea because I live on the coast.”

Since the main focus of the show is shifting to Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen weighed in about whether or not Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor would be back as Simon and Daphne, the couple at the center of season 1. “I hope so,” Chris said on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Jan. 21, according to Deadline. “They are now, of course, the Duke and Duchess of Hastings but in my mind, they will always be Bridgertons and I think they will always be part of the show.”

Other than Jonathan, Netflix hasn’t made any announcements about who’s returning and who’s not. The following cast members — in addition to Jonathan, Regé-Jean, and Phoebe — are expected to return in some capacity in season 2: Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

What Happened In Season 1

The first season, which was based on Julia Quinn’s The Duke And I, followed Simon, the Lord of Hastings, and Daphne Bridgerton’s love story. The two married, making them the Duke and Duchess of Hastings. After some slight hiccups, they found happiness together and welcomed a baby boy at the end of the season.

Anthony was caught up in his own love story, albeit a secret one, in season 1. After a back-and-forth with his mistress, Siena, she broke things off for good by refusing to go to Simon and Daphne’s ball with him. Anthony then vowed to find a wife without finding love.

Meanwhile, Eloise was on the hunt to find out the identity of Lady Whistledown throughout the first season. She was convinced that Madame Delacroix was Lady Whistledown, but she was proven wrong. Eloise’s own best friend, Penelope Featheringon, revealed herself as Lady Whistledown in the final moments of the season, but only the audience knows of her identity at the moment.

What Will Happen In Season 2

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling Bridgerton book series. Season 2 will focus on Anthony Bridgerton just as Julia’s book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, does. The second book in her series follows Anthony’s journey. He claims to have sworn off love, but that vow doesn’t hold for long.

Anthony sets out to just marry the “Incomparable” of the 1814 social season, who is none other than Edwina Sheffield. On this quest, Anthony meets Edwina’s half-sister Kate Sheffield. Sparks immediately fly between them, but they’ll do anything but admit that at first. They have the ultimate enemies to lovers romance. The casting of Kate Sheffield has yet to be announced.

Jonathan Bailey teased to Entertainment Tonight that Bridgerton season 2 is “just going to get more exciting and convoluted and sexier, I think.” He also noted that the show will “be pushing boundaries every single way” and “the story is going to be really exciting.” Chris Van Dusen teased Anthony’s arc on TODAY as well, according to TVLine, “We left him at the end of the first season at a bit of a crossroads, so I’m looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market.”

Season 2 will also explore more of Edmund Bridgerton, the late patriarch of the family. He’s talked about frequently in the first season, and the second book dives much more into Anthony’s relationship with his father and how he dealt with his father’s death. Edmund died of an allergic reaction to a bee sting. The end of season 1 hinted that a second season would focus on Anthony. A bee can be seen hanging out on the windowsill right after Daphne gives birth. Given his father died from a bee sting, Anthony understandably has an intense fear of bees.

And the story doesn’t stop there. Julia’s Bridgerton series includes 8 novels total focusing on the 8 Bridgerton siblings. The books following The Duke and I and The Viscount Who Loved Me are An Offer From a Gentleman, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, To Sir Phillip, With Love, When He Was Wicked, It’s In His Kiss, and On the Way to the Wedding.