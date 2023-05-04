Corey Mylchreest: 5 Things To Know About The Breakout Star Playing King George In ‘Queen Charlotte’

Corey plays young King George III in Queen Charlotte.

The role of King George is his first leading role.

Corey is a graduate of an esteemed drama school.

Corey Mylchreest is going to be the new leading man of your dreams. The standout actor stars as young King George III in Netflix’s limited series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which was released on May 4.

Corey is a star on the rise. His performance in the Bridgerton prequel is magnificent and moving. So, who is Corey Mylchreest? HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know.

1. Corey plays young King George III.

Corey stars as the young version of King George III alongside India Amarteifio’s young Queen Charlotte in the new Netflix series. The role is loosely inspired by the real-life historical figure. The older version of King George III is played by James Fleet.

Through his research in preparation for the role, Corey came to believe that King George III is “criminally misunderstood and misrepresented,” according to Esquire Phillippines. “I can’t stress enough how in 2015, there were 20,000 pages of George’s private journals and letters—some of them to Charlotte, some to family, hundreds to doctors—that were released by the Royal libraries,” Corey said. He read them, of course, and realized “the man was amazing.”

2. Queen Charlotte is his breakout role.

Prior to Queen Charlotte, Corey appeared in the 2021 short Mars and played Adonis in an episode of The Sandman. Queen Charlotte was his first series regular role, and his performance has secured him a bright future in Hollywood.

3. Corey hadn’t watched Bridgerton before Queen Charlotte.

Corey said he “wasn’t actually” a Bridgerton fan beforehand during his interview with Extra. “It just sort of passed me by. I don’t know how. I guess maybe I’m not the demographic,” he added. The actor noted that he got the audition and was told not to watch Bridgerton, but then once he got the role, he binged the first two seasons.

4. Corey is taken!

During his interview with Extra, he mentioned that he had a girlfriend. When discussing watching Bridgerton before filming Queen Charlotte, he said, “I sat down with my girlfriend, and we just did the whole shebang.” Corey is private about his personal life, so he does not mention his girlfriend’s name.

5. Corey attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Corey earned a Bachelor of Arts in Acting degree from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. He graduated in 2020. Notable alumni include Kenneth Branagh, Taron Egerton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and more.