‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Everything To Know About Netflix Spin-Off Series

The love affair with Bridgerton is going from strength to strength! After Season 3 was given the greenlight last year, a spin-off of the beloved Netflix series, called Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, was given the go-ahead as well and may see its first tease at the streaming giant’s highly-anticipated fan event Tudum on Saturday (September 24)!

The new production, served as a limited series, will focus on one of the more popular characters from the original show, which was a massive hit for Netflix. Fans finally get to find out the backstory to Queen Charlotte, the no-nonsense monarch who piqued curiosity with her side-eyes and snuff snorting. She’s also based on a real-life character widely believed to be Britain’s first biracial royal.

HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about the spin-off, including the release date, cast, and more, below.

What Will The Series Be About?

The spin off of the Bridgerton universe will focus on a young Queen Charlotte. According to the logline, the show is “a limited prequel series based on the origins of Queen Charlotte, that will center on the rise and love life of a young Charlotte.” The spinoff will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.”

The streaming giant’s head of global TV, Bela Bajaria spoke to Deadline and said fans will not be disappointed with what Shonda has it store for the new series. “Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,” he said. “Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

Who Is In the Cast For The ‘Queen Charlotte’ Series?

Or course, the original Queen Charlotte, Golda Rosheuval, will be seen in the series. However, the focus will be on the younger version of the royal, played by India Amarteifi.

Also seen in the original series are the characters of Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury, who were played by Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell respectively. Now the younger versions for the spin off will be played by Arsema Thomas and Connie Jenkins-Grieg respectively.

Other casting choices include Katie Brayben as Vivian Ledger, Keir Charles as Lord Ledger, Sam Clemmett as elder Brimsley, Hugh Sachs as younger Brimsley, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as King George and Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury.

When Will ‘Queen Charlotte’ Air?

There is no set date yet for the premiere of Queen Charlotte. The Netflix Tudum fan event on September 24 may shed some light on the mystery. If we theorize Season 3 of Bridgerton will arrive in mid 2023, we may be able to expect the spin-off sooner. Plus, we know that filming has already wrapped on Queen Charlotte! Earlier this month, the prequel series director Tom Verica took to his Twitter to announce principal photography on the series is in the can. Alongside an image that read “Queen Charlotte,” Tom wrote, “That’s a wrap. This production, this cast, this crew…just wait.”

Is There Any Footage So Far?

While there has been no footage released as of yet, Saturday’s Tudum event may surprise fans. The schedule for the Netflix tease party has been released and one of the allotted spaces revolves around Queen Charlotte. The crowd is expected to be introduced to India and hear from Shondra. Rumor has it that they will also show a bit of what has been filmed so far!

What To Watch While You Wait

Netflix has unveiled the title for its Queen Charlotte Bridgerton spin-off – 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' The limited series wrapped filming at the end of last month.https://t.co/licGBai2C6 pic.twitter.com/pmlHzMRpqR — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 14, 2022

There’s plenty of time to catch up on all things Bridgerton before the spin-off comes to the small screen! Watch the full first two seasons of the popular show on Netflix and then get ready for some reading, as Shonda and the book series author Julia Quinn are working on a prequel series of books about the young Queen Charlotte, telling the story of how the royal met and married King George, per Variety.

“Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity,” Shonda said in a statement. “I can’t wait for fans of this universe to read the story of a character that has resonated so deeply with our audience.”

Currently untitled, the first book is expecting to be published by the time Queen Charlotte debuts on Netflix!