Hannah Dodd: 5 Things To Know About Actress Replacing Ruby Stokes As Francesca On ‘Bridgerton’

There’s been a casting shakeup on Bridgerton. Ruby Stokes, 21, played Francesca Bridgerton for all of season one and some of season two, but she left the series for other acting projects. She’s been replaced by Hannah Dodd, 26, who will begin her role as the sixth Bridgerton sibling in season 3. The hit show’s official Twitter account confirmed the news of Hannah’s casting on Twitter May 12. “The only thing the Ton loves more than a scandal is a celebration. Do joyously welcome the newest member to the Bridgerton family,” the tweet read.

Each season of Bridgerton centers around one of the eight Bridgerton siblings from Julia Quinn‘s novels. Francesca’s story is told in the sixth book, but it’s unclear which season of the show will be all about her and put Hannah in the spotlight. Get to know more about Hannah Dodd below.

1. Hannah has some notable acting credits.

So far, Hannah is best known for playing a young Sophie Whitehouse in the Netflix series Anatomy of a Scandal. Sienna Miller plays the adult version of Sophie. Hannah also starred in the shows Harlots and Find Me In Paris, according to IMDb. She had a brief appearance in Marvel’s Eternals as an illusion conjured by Sprite (Lia McHugh). She’s set to star in Enola Holmes 2 alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter.

View Related Gallery 'Bridgerton': Photos Of Netflix's Romantic Regency Series BRIDGERTON (L to R) PHOEBE DYNEVOR as DAPHNE BRIDGERTON and REGÉ-JEAN PAGE as SIMON BASSET in episode 101 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020 BRIDGERTON JONATHAN BAILEY as ANTHONY BRIDGERTON in episode 101 of BRIDGERTON Cr. NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX © 2020

2. She’s a dancer.

“I’ve danced since I was two years old and I trained professionally for four years at professional dance school,” Hannah said to Marie Claire in an interview from April 2021. “I always wanted to be a professional dancer before going into acting. So, I do dance. I love dancing!” Hannah also said she “had to work extremely hard” to train as an elite Paris Opera ballet dancer for her role in Find Me in Paris.

3. She’s also done some modeling.

Hannah is currently signed to Select Model Management, according to her Instagram bio. Back in 2014, she got the offer to be a Burberry model alongside Romeo Beckham. “I was actually on holiday when my agent rang about the casting so I had to jump off the plane and go straight to Burberry when I got back,” she previously told British Vogue. “I feel so privileged to have had the opportunity to work with such a lovely cast and crew and be part of the amazing Burberry family.”

4. She’s active on social media.

Hannah has over 103,000 followers on her Instagram page. She typically posts photos of her with family and friends. She also gives fans glimpses into her acting jobs. When the news of her Bridgerton casting broke, Hannah shared a post about it. “Terrified 🐝💛. I’ll work my socks off I promise x,” she wrote.

5. ‘The Crown’ is one of her favorite shows.

“We are obsessed in this house,” Hannah told Marie Claire about The Crown, which also streams on Netflix. She went on to gush over stars Vanessa Kirby, Erin Doherty, and Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana in season 4 of the Emmy Award winning drama. “I think she smashed playing Diana – it must have been a really daunting part to take on, but I think she did a beautiful job,” Hannah said. “Yep, massive fan of ‘The Crown’…as you can tell!”