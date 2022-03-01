See Pic

Romeo Beckham, 19, Looks At Least A Foot Taller Than Mom Victoria, 47, At YSL Paris Fashion Show

James Vituscka
News Director

Victoria Beckham’s super tall soccer player and model son Romeo towered over her at the YSL Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week.

David Beckham, 46, and wife Victoria’s 19-year-old son, Romeo may be their middle child, but he is by far their tallest! On Tuesday, March 1, the former Spice Girl attended the YSL Fashion Show at Paris Fashion Week with Romeo – and he towered over his mother! But it is not only his mother, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall, that Romeo trumps in height, but his entire family it seems!

Romeo’s fashion icon mother Victoria, 47, looked super glamorous at the Saint-Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022 show, which took place in Paris, France. She wore a designer purple sweater tucked into clashing tight latex red pants. But even with her bright red heels, Victoria still had to look up to Romeo, who rocked a pink sweater with acid-washed jeans and white sneakers to the event.

As fans know, David and Victoria, 47, have three other kids aside from Romeo –   Brooklyn, 22, and Cruz, 16, as well as their daughter, Harper, 10. In the photos taken at the event, Romeo – who models and plays soccer as a forward for Inter Miami II appeared to be a foot taller than his mother. His father, David, stands at 5 feet 11 inches and Romeo’s oldest brother, Brooklyn, is only 5 feet 10 inches tall. Romeo, on the other hand, is 6 feet 1 inches tall.

In a recent family photo, which David posted to Instagram during the holiday season, Romeo is clearly the tallest in the family! His fans took notice, as one of David’s followers, @minimercedesdream93 joked, “On your tippy toes Dave!” Instagram user @nicegolijoun noticed as well and added,”@davidbeckham unfortunately your son is taller than you.”