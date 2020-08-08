Victoria Beckham’s Sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, & Cruz, 15, Look Just Like Their Dad David In Sweet New Pic

The genes run strong in the Beckham family! Victoria proved that all three of their sons look just like dad David with the cutest pic.

Is it possible to see quadruple? Victoria Beckham posted an adorable photo on Instagram of her sons that prove they’ve all grown up to look just like their dad, David Beckham. The pic, which you can see below, shows David hanging out on on an outdoor patio with their three boys — Brooklyn Beckham, 21, Romeo Beckham, 17, and Cruz Beckham, 15. All have the biggest smiles on their faces!

The fashion designer, 46, captioned her August 8 post, “My boys are back together,” adding a heart emoji and tagging her sons and husband. Her fans were stunned about how their sons have become David’s look-alikes. “Hotties!” one appreciative fan commented. “My favorite family,” wrote another, adding the heart and flame emojis.

The Beckham family is so tight. Victoria recently shared a throwback video she unearthed from the early days of her relationship with David, either in the late ’90s or early ’00s. The video showed the Spice Girl and footballer giggling and complimenting each other, clearly head over heels. “What made you fall in love with Victoria?” a voice off camera asked David. “I couldn’t put my finger on one thing,” David began his candid response. “It was everything. You know, the whole package. I just fell in love with it.”

There’s a lot more love to celebrate in 2020. Brooklyn just got engaged to his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz! The whole family is beyond thrilled for the young couple. David penned a lovely message to his son on Instagram the day after Brooklyn proposed. He posted a dreamy photo of Brooklyn and Nicola’s big moment, writing, “Congratulations to these two beautiful people. As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys.”