David Beckham Reveals What Made Him Fall In Love With Victoria In Sweet Throwback Video

These two have kept us swooning for years! Victoria Beckham shared a throwback video to her Instagram account featuring her husband, David, confessing what made him fall so in love with her.

Was it love at first sight? It might as well have been! Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram account on Feb. 24 to share a sweet throwback video with her husband of 20 years, David Beckham, expressing what it was about her that made him fall head-over-heels in love! In the video, clearly taken from the late ’90s or early 2000s, Posh Spice, 45, sat across the couch from her beloved soccer star, 44, as the pair giggled and shared nothing but sweet compliments between one another. Then, David was asked the pivotal question.

“What made you fall in love with Victoria?” A voice off camera asked David. “I couldn’t put my finger on one thing,” David began his candid response. “It was everything. You know, the whole package. I just fell in love with it,” he sweetly said while gazing at his love. Victoria, clearly caught off guard by the adoring admission, could hardly believe what she heard. “Me?” she asked David, to which he only affirmed just how much he really loves her. “So sweet! I love u @davidbeckham x,” Victoria captioned the video on her Instagram account.

Over 20 years later, David and Victoria are just as strong as ever. The couple married on July 4, 1999 in a beautiful ceremony in Ireland. They went on to welcome four children — Brooklyn Joseph, born March 1999, Romeo James, born September 2002, Cruz David, born February 2005, and their daughter Harper Seven, born July 2011. Although David and Victoria are one of the most famous couples in the world, they have always put their focus on their family and maintained a level-headed attitude when dealing with fame. No wonder they are just as smitten as ever!

While David was so open about what it was about Victoria that drew him to her, even the former pop star has shared her first impression of the soccer phenomenon. In the October 2016 issue of Vogue, Victoria composed a letter to her 18-year-old self, citing exactly what would go through her mind when she would meet David. “Yes, love at first sight does exist,” the former Spice Girl wrote in the letter to her younger self. “It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy.”

“While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He’s not even in the first team at this stage – you are the famous one),” she wrote. “And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. He’s going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it).” Clearly, this love was truly meant to be!