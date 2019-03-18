Romeo Beckham: 5 Things To Know About Victoria’s Son, 16, Who’s Rumored To Be Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 15

David and Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo is becoming his namesake, reportedly romancing actress Millie Bobbie Brown. We’ve got five things to know about the teen.

Those Beckam boys sure like Hollywood starlets. First Brooklyn Beckham, 20, romanced actress Chloe Grace Moretz, 22, and now his younger brother Romeo, 16, is rumored to be dating Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown, 15. The teens first met at UNICEF gala in 2016 and now friendship has reportedly turned into dating. Not only that, his famous parents David, 43, and Victoria Beckham, 44, are on board with the romance. “‘It’s early days but they make a very sweet couple. Posh has given it the seal of approval as she is a big fan of Millie’s,” a family source tells UK’s The Sun on March 18. We’ve got five things to know about Romeo.

1. While Romeo now resides in London, much of his childhood was spent living abroad.

Thanks to his dad’s prolific soccer career, he lived in Spain while his father played for Real Madrid and Los Angeles when Becks played for the L.A. Galaxy. Romeo was born the year David left Manchester United for Real Madrid, one of English soccer’s biggest heart breaks.

2. Romeo has famous godparents.

When you have famous parents, your godparents are likely to be celebrities as well. Romeo counts musician Elton John and model Elizabeth Hurley as those tasked with helping give guidance to his life.

3. Romeo was a Burberry model.

The teen takes after his mom’s stylish tastes, with David calling his son “the fashion one.” He modeled in Burberry’s spring/summer 2013 campaign in which he starred alongside Cara Delevingne. After sales jumped 13 percent following his ads, the brand used him again in their 2014 holiday campaign From London With Love where he donned the brand’s iconic tan trench coats and classic tan, black, white and red plaid scarves and other items.

4. Romeo is a social media star.

He boasts over 2 millions Instagram followers and loves to share behind the scenes glances in to his famous family’s life, including his parents and siblings Brooklyn, younger brother Cruz, 14, and sister Harper, 7, in many of the photos.

5. Romeo is an aspiring tennis pro.

In 2018 his parents splashed out $40,000 for an artificial grass tennis court built on the grounds of their Cotswolds estate for their son to practice on. A source close the family told the Daily Mail in Nov. of that year that his mom Victoria wants to make Romeo “the David Beckham of the tennis world” and that the teen was being mentored by top tennis pro’s. He trains with ATP ranked Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov who has predicted that the teen “will go far” in the tennis world.