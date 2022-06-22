Regé-Jean Page Responds To New Speculation He’ll Return For ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Bridgerton stars Regé-Jean Page and Jonathan Bailey had the best time reuniting for the Armani show at Milan Fashion Week. Right away, the world began to speculate about whether or not this meant Regé-Jean could return for the upcoming third season of the hit Netflix series. While posting about his reunion with Jonathan, Regé-Jean revealed his status with the show once again in a new message.

“The boys are back in town. (No, I’m not going back to the show btw – the papers made that one up.) But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I’ve had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine,” the actor captioned his Instagram post.

Regé-Jean was the breakout star of the first Bridgerton season. The Duke of Hastings’ love story with Daphne Bridgerton was the focal point of season 1. Understandably, fans were shocked when it was announced the actor wouldn’t be returning for the highly-anticipated second season.

“While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” Netflix’s announcement said. “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

The actor revealed in an interview with Variety that he always viewed his role as a “one-season arc.” He added, “I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

Regé-Jean’s co-star Phoebe Dynevor returned as Daphne in season 2, which focused on Anthony Bridgerton’s love story with Kate Sharma. Despite season 3 being about Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, Jonathan and Simone Ashley will be back as Anthony and Kate.

Even though Regé-Jean’s run on Bridgerton is over, he’ll be returning to Netflix. The actor stars alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in The Gray Man, which is set to be released on July 15.