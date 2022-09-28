Ariana Grande Seen In 1st Photos On ‘Wicked’ Set In Rare Public Sighting With Husband Dalton Gomez

There was a little bit of magic – and romance – in the air on Tuesday (Sept. 27) when Ariana Grande departed the set of Wicked. Ariana, 29, who plays Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming cinematic adaptation, exited the set in London, England, meeting her husband, Dalton Gomez, who was waiting for her with an idling car. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ariana left the set while wearing a pink turtleneck, a white mini-skirt, and a brown jacket. Her hair was pulled back in her trademark high pony, and she opted for a pink facemask. Dalton, 27, seemed to get the memo for the dress code, as he wore brown, donning a chocolate-colored t-shirt, a LA Dodgers cap, and dark pants for the rare public sighting.

The London sighting comes months after Ariana and Dalton celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The couple wed in a secret ceremony in May 2021 after a short engagement. Since then, Ariana and Dalton have kept their romance out of the spotlight, save for the rare public outings. In June, the two visited Studio City, California, for dinner at Asanebo, a Japanese restaurant. For the sushi dinner, Ariana wore dark colors, while Dalton opted for a green and black button-up and black jeans. Before that date night, the couple seemingly celebrated St. Valentine’s Day with a date in mid-February, an outing that had them get all glammed up.

Ariana has focused on glam in 2022, launching her R.E.M. Beauty line’s fourth major product in the summer. “After seven+ years of creating fragrances, I’m beyond excited to announce that today we have finally launched our very first full body collection !!!!!” she wrote in August. “I am so excited and proud of this step and of all that we’ve created thus far. It will never get old to me when people tell me that they love our fragrances or when I smell them on someone, and they say, ‘thanks, it’s yours!’ it’s an honor to create things and to then see you enjoy them in every / any capacity.”

She launched the Sweetener Concealer in late July, but some fans weren’t happy. “Pls remember you’re a singer,” one salty fan said, seemingly upset that they hadn’t gotten any new music since 2020’s Positions. Ariana responded to her troll by saying, “I have actually never felt more at home in my voice or like more of a singer,” with four bubble emojis and a smiley face.