Ariana Grande Goes Makeup-Free To Show Off Her Beauty Transformation In Glowing Video

Ariana Grande looked fresh as a daisy in a makeup-free new selfie shared online Monday. While she’s no stranger to going glam, the “Thank u, next” songstress was happy to show off her flawless complexion while promoting her own R.E.M Beauty line on Instagram. In the posts, she shared some cute before-and-after shots of her getting dolled up.

The Florida-born songstress was absolutely darling in the fresh-faced photo, which almost looked like a throwback to her Sam & Cat days on Nickelodeon. Ari went totally natural, flaunting smooth, dewy skin as she picked up her cup of coffee and nodded at the camera with a small smile.

She sat in the makeup chair wearing a strapless black lace number with a scalloped edge. Her accessories included a delicate gold necklace and she had her hair twisted into a neat bun.

By the next shot, Ariana was fully done up. She went with a subtle, girly look, adding fluttering lashes and highlighting her already immaculate skin with products from her line. The “34 + 35” singer smoothed her hair back into one of her signature ponytails. Making an outfit change, she slipped into a black spaghetti strap piece and added diamond heart earrings.

Ariana’s makeup line isn’t the only thing on her plate right now. The songstress is about to start work on the upcoming adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked.

While Ari is practically perfect for the role, actress Amanda Seyfried recently revealed that she was also in the running for the part of Glinda The Good Witch. Cynthia Erivo will be playing lead witch Elphaba.

“I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked,” the star of The Drop Out told Backstage in mid-July. Talking about the process, she said, “I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life,” referring to her role as Elizabeth Holmes in The Drop Out. Sorry, Amanda, I guess some things aren’t meant to be.