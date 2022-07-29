Ariana Grande Claps Back After She’s Accused Of Abandoning Music Career For Beauty Brand

Ariana Grande launched her own makeup brand R.E.M. Beauty in Nov. 2021, and last dropped album 'Positions' in 2020.

By:
July 29, 2022 5:21PM EDT
View gallery
Ariana GrandeAmerican Music Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Nov 2016WEARING BAJA EAST
Ariana Grande poses surrounded by natural beauty to launch her new fragrance “God is a Woman”. Inspired by “the power of nature”, God is a Woman is composed of 91% naturally derived clean ingredients and is 100% vegan and cruelty free. In the first two weeks after its launch, a contribution from every qualifying purchase of the fragrance will be donated to global ocean clean up initiatives. Ariana said: “I’m beyond thrilled to celebrate the release of our first ever clean fragrance. “We have, of course, been cruelty free but taking this next step moving into clean, with responsibly sourced materials and vegan ingredients, is something we are all very proud of. “I really adore this fragrance and hope it makes everyone wearing it feel beautiful and empowered.” Ariana launched her first fragrance in 2015 and has since achieved unprecedented retails sails of more than $750 million. God is a Woman launched exclusively on Ulta.com and is now available at Ulta Beauty stores across the United States, with suggested retail prices from $45 (USD) to $65. It will be released globally later this year. The fragrance comes in a translucent lavender glass, with the bottle set inside a stone-like holder. *BYLINE MUST CREDIT: LUXE Brands/Mega. 02 Aug 2021 Pictured: Ariana Grande launches her new fragrance"God is a Woman", BYLINE MUST CREDIT: LUXE Brands/Mega. Photo credit: LUXE Brands/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA775863_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ariana Grande performs a medley at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, in Los Angeles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ariana Grande is clapping back at fans that claim she ditched her music career for her R.E.M. Beauty line! The comments were left on a TikTok posted by the singer, 29, on July 28 ahead of the brand’s fourth major product launch: the Sweetener Concealer available in 60 shades. One person commented, “Pls remember you’re a singer.” Ari certainly has not forgotten that, clapping back, “I have actually never felt more at home in my voice or like more of a singer” with four bubble emojis and a smiley face.

@arianagrande

chapter four available now @r.e.m.beauty ♡ http://rembeauty.com

♬ original sound – arianagrande

Another follower wrote, “We really love u Ari but can u start singing again plss” with crying emojis. The “7 rings” songstress didn’t bother replying, however, did say, “Love all most/always” with a fairy emoji when someone else wrote, “Love u so much.” Other fans were quick to defend their queen, writing “Leave her alone lmao not every video has to have people reminding her she’s not makin music.”

Ariana Grande launched a beauty brand in Nov. 2021. (Shutterstock)

It hasn’t been that song since the GRAMMY winner dropped music: she released the R&B themed Positions in 2020, which included the single of the same name and the cheeky “34+35” (which adds up to the number 69). “POV” was the last released single in April 2021. Before Positions, the Boca Raton native dropped two albums in less than a year: first there was 2018’s Sweetener, followed up the global success of Thank U, Next — arguably featuring her most popular songs to date.

Outside of music, Ariana is also a successful actress, having starred on So Victorious and Sam & Cat in her teen years before breaking out as a solo singer in 2014. She recently announced she would be returning to acting, landing the starring role of Glinda in the film adaptation of musical Wicked directed by Jon Chu. “The truth is I have not begun an album,” she said via YouTube last May. “My hands are quite full with a lot of other thrillifying work at the moment,” she added, seemingly referencing the movie, which also stars Cynthia Erivo.

As for her latest beauty drop, Ari revealed that she’s actually been using her own concealer for a year. “I’ve been using it secretly for a year now. It’s also our first product that features our R.E.M. essence, hyaluronic acid and raspberry leaf extract,” she said in the TikTok, which also included a demo. “I like knowing that it’s hydrating and nourishing my skin while I’m waiting it. A little bit goes a long way. The coverage is really impressive.”

More From Our Partners

ad