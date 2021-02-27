You Can Shop The Exact Lingerie Ariana Grande Wore In Her ’34+35 Remix’ Music Video For Under $100

Ariana Grande’s sexy lace lingerie in her ’34+35′ remix video is designed by a brand that may surprise you. Shop her exact look for a (surprisingly) affordable price!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While music videos can have budgets in the millions, some items on set are actually affordable — like Ariana Grande‘s black, lace lingerie she wore in her “34+35” remix video featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat. The flirty visual takes viewers inside a lavish life of glitz and glamour, which includes sipping champagne poolside, followed by a lingerie-clad sleepover.

In the video, Ariana shows off her amazing figure in a Victoria’s Secret Very Sexy Lace Plunge Teddy one-piece. The lace lingerie features a v-string bottom, a partial open-back and a front keyhole cut-out. And, believe it or not, Ari’s music video look is just $80!

The Lace Plunge Teddy lingerie by VS features an alluring front with supportive cups, so you don’t have to worry about the girls making an unexpected cameo on your night out or in, for that matter. The black one-piece includes a barely-there back that accentuates the waist in all the right places.

It’s a rare occasion when you can actually copy a singer’s music video style — let alone a lingerie look. Why? For starters, the price is usually astronomical, and the celeb either rocked a custom outfit, or enlisted a top-name designer to dress them. But, we’re glad Victoria’s Secret came through with such a spot-on design. This specific Teddy style isn’t too revealing, yet, it’s still sexy and flirty. To be honest, it can be worn under a leather jacket and paired with high-waist jeans or pants for a girls night out or a date.

In the glowing reviews on Victoria’s Secret’s website, customers even name-dropped Ari as their inspiration for purchasing the lingerie. “I saw it in Ari’s video, I love it,” one customer shared, adding, “I’m 1.67cm tall and fits well on me but I have small body and small boobs.”

A separate customer wrote this upbeat review: “I absolutely love this teddy. It is sexy and sophisticated. I am an 8/10 and 34DD. Purchased a large. The cups are slightly small and provide really little support, but this is so beautiful anyway!! Love it!!” Another customer added, “This is probably my favorite lingerie!”

The sexy music video shows Ari, Meg, and Doja living their best lives during a sleepover BFFs everywhere only dream of. After sipping champagne by a royal indoor pool, the trio heads to their vintage hotel suite for a night of dancing on furniture, indulging in desserts and just being down right sexy together! Therefore, lingerie was a fun and fitting choice.

Ariana’s original “34+35” was released as a single on October 30, 2020 — the same day she dropped Positions, her sixth studio album. The track debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, and since then, it’s only picked up speed with the help of its remix. So, channel your inner Ari with this versatile lingerie piece that can double as a bodysuit!