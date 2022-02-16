See Pics

Ariana Grande Rocks High Slit Dress & Kisses Husband Dalton Gomez In Rare Photo

Ariana Grande
BACKGRID
Ariana GrandeBillboard's 13th Annual Women in Music, Arrivals, New York, USA - 06 Dec 2018Wearing Christian Siriano Custom
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Singer Ariana Grande keeps a low profile while on a dinner date with fiance Dalton Gomez. The couple who got engaged last December were spotted exiting the restaurant after a date night. Ariana and Daton, a real estate agent certainly have lots to discuss. According to various reports, the couple are planning a small, intimate wedding early this summer. Pictured: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ariana Grande performs during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76 Aretha Franklin, Detroit, USA - 31 Aug 2018
Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango at Banc of California Stadium, in Los Angeles 2018 Wango Tango - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Jun 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer

The pop princess packed on the PDA with her hubby during a moonlit night as she looked simply ravishing in a black lace mini dress.

Ariana Grande28, and Dalton Gomez25, are clearly going from strength to strength! The pop princess and her adorable husband, who secretly married in May 2021 to the delight of fans, looked every inch like a blissful newlywed couple in gorgeous snaps shared to Ariana’s Instagram (below) on Feb. 16. The photo album was captioned with a simple heart and arrow emoji.

In the first pic, Ariana has her arms wrapped around Dalton’s waist, as the pair are standing outside under a beautiful full moon. The “No Tears Left To Cry” songstress dared to impress in a black lace mini dress which featured a thigh-high slit. Her gorgeous chestnut locks with tied up in her signature high ponytail while she went virtually makeup free. To add to the sophisticated look, Ariana rocked a pair of designer high heels. Dalton kept it dapper in a classy dark suit, as the pair packed on the PDA for the second shot in the Instagram post.

The sassy snaps were a rare share by the low-key couple, as they have been relatively private about their romance since getting hitched almost a year ago. While the ceremony was a big secret, Ariana had no problem letting her fans in on the details about the honeymoon to the Netherlands. Back in July, the Scream Queens actress shared a ton of photos to Instagram of their European excursion. Just days before, the couple were snapped enjoying a big day at Six Flags in Los Angeles.

Related Gallery

Ariana Grande's Boyfriends: From First Love To Marrying Dalton Gomez

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ariana Grande keeps a low profile as she is seen for the 1st time since marriage with her husband Dalton Gomez as they enjoy a day at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Pictured: Ariana Grande BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Singer Ariana Grande keeps a low profile while on a dinner date with fiance Dalton Gomez. The couple who got engaged last December were spotted exiting the restaurant after a date night. Ariana and Daton, a real estate agent certainly have lots to discuss. According to various reports, the couple are planning a small, intimate wedding early this summer. Pictured: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
US comedian Pete Davidson and US singer Ariana Grande arrive for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 20 August 2018. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018

The outing to the amusement park was the first time that Ariana and Dalton had been photographed in public since they got married at her home in Montecito, California on May 15. The super private event, which was reportedly attended by only 20 close friends and family members, was kept out of the headlines for two whole days, yet still very little details were known about the nuptials. That was until Ariana decided to let her fans have an inside glimpse by sharing photos of the big day with Vogue.

 