Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Honeymoon In The Netherlands 2 Months After Secret Wedding

Ariana Grande
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Ariana Grande62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020 Wearing Giambattista Valli, Custom
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ariana Grande keeps a low profile as she is seen for the 1st time since marriage with her husband Dalton Gomez as they enjoy a day at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Pictured: Ariana Grande BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Singer Ariana Grande keeps a low profile while on a dinner date with fiance Dalton Gomez. The couple who got engaged last December were spotted exiting the restaurant after a date night. Ariana and Daton, a real estate agent certainly have lots to discuss. According to various reports, the couple are planning a small, intimate wedding early this summer. Pictured: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
US comedian Pete Davidson and US singer Ariana Grande arrive for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 20 August 2018. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez enjoyed a romantic vacation in Europe to celebrate their surprise wedding in May.

Ariana Grande28, and her husband Dalton Gomez25, adventured and relaxed in the Netherlands to celebrate their honeymoon, after the pair secretly got married in May 2021. Ariana shared a ton of photos of their European excursion on Sunday July 11. The couple looked like they had a blast taking on all the sights that The Netherlands had to offer. The singer adorably captioned the post with a snail and a waffle emoji.

Ariana shared a mix of both photos and videos that she took while vacationing with Dalton. Besides sweeping pictures of Dutch landscapes and skylines (complete with windmills and cozy rivers), Ariana also shared photos and videos of some of the plants and animals that the couple saw while in Europe, including a ladybug and a swan. She also posted an adorable shot of the newlyweds sitting in a giant pair of clogs and a selfie taken in a window, where she’s sporting a black crop top, gray pants, and a face mask.

It’s so nice to see that the newlyweds got to enjoy a gorgeous European honeymoon, after getting hitched in May. Since secretly marrying Dalton, Ariana posted a few PDA photos at the end of May, where she’s passionately kissing hew new hubby at their wedding. The “7 rings” singer also showed off her simple diamond pavé wedding band from Solow & Co. when she performed a remix of “Save Your Tears,” with Canadian singer The Weeknd at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on May 27. Her wedding band alongside her diamond and pearl engagement ring were also on full-display in a June video that Ariana posted of herself singing along to In The Heights.

Ariana and Dalton holding hands at Six Flags in June. (Backgrid)

Besides having a beautiful honeymoon, it looks like Ariana and Dalton have been enjoying their marriage. When Ariana celebrated her 28th birthday on June 26, the singer posted a rare video of herself kissing her new husband. The couple also looked like they had a wonderful date, when going to Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles. The newlyweds held hands, as they dressed casually for the amusement park outing.