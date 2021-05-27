Ariana Grande Stuns In Brown Silk Outfit As She Performs ‘Save Your Tears’ With The Weeknd at iHeartRadio Awards

In her first appearance since marrying Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande delivered an incredible performance alongside The Weeknd. The pop star even showed off her whistle register!

Ariana Grande, 27, delivered in her first performance since her ultra-private wedding to Dalton Gomez, 25! The “thank u, next” singer took the iHeartRadio stage on Thursday, May 27 alongside The Weeknd, 31. The two superstars totally killed their remix “Save Your Tears” (the original version of the track was part of the Canadian singer’s 2020 album After Hours). “Met you once under a Pisces moon/I kept my distance ’cause I know that you/Don’t like when I’m with nobody else,” Ariana sang on stage, at one point, bring out her insane whistle register that gave us all the Mariah Carey vibes!

Ari sported her signature high ponytail and nude makeup for the performance, going with a ’90s vibe with her look. She opted for a chocolate brown silk number consisting of a halter style crop top with a key hole detail in front and tie in the back, along with a simple, long skirt. She accessorized with layered diamond necklaces, and drop earrings. The Weeknd looked pretty dapper himself in a two-piece black suit.

The Florida native has been making headlines all week since her surprise nuptials to her realtor beau on May 15. The intimate 20 person affair took place at her Montecito, California home in front of their immediate family members. Ariana posted the first photos of her wedding on May 26, showing off her stunning Vera Wang dress! She looked so beautiful in the strapless silk charmeuse number, which featured both an empire waist and sculpted neckline. “The absolute most beautiful bride. Wishing you and Dalton all the love and happiness in this new chapter of your life,” her stylist Mimi Cuttrell gushed, adding, “Thank you endlessly for trusting me in creating your wedding dress with you. Every minute of the design process was a dream. Love you.”

The positions songstress accessorized with a pair of pearl and diamond earrings by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. The pearl detail on the earrings matched the unique engagement ring that Dalton popped the question with back in December. The ring featured an angled diamond against a large pearl, which is believed to be a sentimental gift from Ari’s grandmother. In other photos from the wedding, Ari looked so in love as she shared a sweet kiss with her now husband! “5.15.21,” she simply captioned the black-and-white image, referencing their wedding date.