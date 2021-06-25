Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Wedding Band While Rapping & Singing Along To ‘In The Heights’ Soundtrack

Ariana Grande ditched her unique diamond and pearl engagement ring and wore just were sparkly wedding band as she went for a drive on June 25.

Ariana Grande, 27, gave fans another look at her gorgeous wedding band from husband Dalton Gomez, 25. The “Focus” singer showed the whisper thin ring off as she went for a drive on Friday, June 25. Her on-trend diamond shaped french manicure was on full display as she flipped the bird in a short loop clip, followed by a series of selfies and videos singing along to Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Broadway tune “In the Heights.”

“a whole mfn mood,” she captioned the playful post, adding a peace emoji (the first sign she flashed in her short video) followed by a middle finger emoji. She opted to take off her unique engagement ring that Dalton presented her with in December. The stunning piece includes an asymmetrically placed, oval shaped diamond — estimated to be at least 5 carats — alongside a pearl on a yellow gold band. The pearl is believed to belong to Ari’s grandmother, making the ring that much more sentimental.

Ari channeled the 2000s with her slicked back ponytail and bright yellow barrette clip for the casual outing. Her face looked flawless as she posed using Instagram’s picture perfect filters, revealing her perfectly crisp black eyeliner and luscious black lashes. She also added a pair of small hoop earrings to the look, which appeared to be diamond pavé just like her angelic wedding band.

Ariana, who married Dalton in a low-key ceremony at her Montecito home in mid-May, first debuted the dainty band during a performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio stage. Eagle eyed fans noticed the new piece of jewelry as she hit the stage with longtime friend and collaborator, The Weeknd, 31, for the “Save Your Tears” remix just days after tying the knot.

The diamond pavé band was designed by Dalton and custom made by New York based family jeweler Solow & Co. “Stunning bride…handsome couple…Congratulations @arianagrande @dalton_jacob,” the jeweler posted via Instagram, re-sharing stunning images of the couple’s intimate wedding. “Best wishes for a lifetime of smiles together… Bravo Dalton on a most brilliant ring design,” they added.