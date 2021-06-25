See Pic

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Wedding Band While Rapping & Singing Along To ‘In The Heights’ Soundtrack

Shutterstock
Ariana Grande62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020 Wearing Giambattista Valli, Custom
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Singer Ariana Grande keeps a low profile while on a dinner date with fiance Dalton Gomez. The couple who got engaged last December were spotted exiting the restaurant after a date night. Ariana and Daton, a real estate agent certainly have lots to discuss. According to various reports, the couple are planning a small, intimate wedding early this summer. Pictured: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
US comedian Pete Davidson and US singer Ariana Grande arrive for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 20 August 2018. 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
Ariana Grande and Big Sean 57th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 08 Feb 2015 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Ariana Grande ditched her unique diamond and pearl engagement ring and wore just were sparkly wedding band as she went for a drive on June 25.

Ariana Grande, 27, gave fans another look at her gorgeous wedding band from husband Dalton Gomez, 25. The “Focus” singer showed the whisper thin ring off as she went for a drive on Friday, June 25. Her on-trend diamond shaped french manicure was on full display as she flipped the bird in a short loop clip, followed by a series of selfies and videos singing along to Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Broadway tune “In the Heights.”

“a whole mfn mood,” she captioned the playful post, adding a peace emoji (the first sign she flashed in her short video) followed by a middle finger emoji. She opted to take off her unique engagement ring that Dalton presented her with in December. The stunning piece includes an asymmetrically placed, oval shaped diamond — estimated to be at least 5 carats — alongside a pearl on a yellow gold band. The pearl is believed to belong to Ari’s grandmother, making the ring that much more sentimental.

Ari channeled the 2000s with her slicked back ponytail and bright yellow barrette clip for the casual outing. Her face looked flawless as she posed using Instagram’s picture perfect filters, revealing her perfectly crisp black eyeliner and luscious black lashes. She also added a pair of small hoop earrings to the look, which appeared to be diamond pavé just like her angelic wedding band.

Ariana, who married Dalton in a low-key ceremony at her Montecito home in mid-May, first debuted the dainty band during a performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio stage. Eagle eyed fans noticed the new piece of jewelry as she hit the stage with longtime friend and collaborator, The Weeknd, 31, for the “Save Your Tears” remix just days after tying the knot.

The diamond pavé band was designed by Dalton and custom made by New York based family jeweler Solow & Co. “Stunning bride…handsome couple…Congratulations @arianagrande @dalton_jacob,” the jeweler posted via Instagram, re-sharing stunning images of the couple’s intimate wedding. “Best wishes for a lifetime of smiles together… Bravo Dalton on a most brilliant ring design,” they added.