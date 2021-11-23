Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s ‘Extra Special’ Holiday Plans Revealed Amid Newlywed Bliss
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have much to celebrate this holiday season as a married couple for the first time ever!
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been busy these past few months since tying the knot on July 3. So it’s no wonder the newlyweds are looking forward to some well-deserved time off this holiday season to revel in their wedded bliss. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed why this Thanksgiving is going to be “extra special” for the 44-year-old country singer and the No Doubt frontwoman, 52.
“Since getting married this summer, Blake and Gwen have both been so incredibly busy juggling their career, making music, filming, etc. They really haven’t had a moment to stop and hit the pause button for a bit,” a friend said. “The past few months have gone by so quickly and they’re looking forward to some well-deserved time off.”
The insider continued, “So this holiday season is going to be extra special for them because not only are they celebrating their first holiday season together as a married couple, but there also so grateful that they’re able to take some time out to relax and just spend time together as newlyweds and with their family. That’s all they’re really looking forward to this holiday season.”
Another source close to the married couple said, “Blake and Gwen are exactly where you’d think they are with their relationship now being married for a few months as things begin to lead up to the holidays. Nothing has changed in marriage that they didn’t have in their dating and engagement lives and that is what makes things so great.”
💋11.28.2019 pic.twitter.com/LysDlDWJXz
— shefanisocials (@shefanisocials) November 29, 2019
Gwen Stefani is mom to three boys — Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. “They give each other all the time they need to do their career needs and they both know that when they return to each other with a full heart, it is full of love,” the pal added.
“And that is going to be no different this holiday season. Blake is looking forward to be ‘Santa Claus’ for Gwen‘s kids which he highly considers then to be a part of him and they both are just looking forward to unwind as the year ends with each other being happy and healthy,” the source said. “They are looking forward to spend time as a family in Oklahoma and when we get closer to the New Year they intend to be in LA.”