Gigi Hadid’s Thanksgiving Plans With Khai, 1, Revealed After Zayn Malik Split

Gigi Hadid ‘knows the holidays won’t be the same this year’ now that she and Zayn Malik, the father of her one-year-old daughter Khai, are no longer romantically involved. Find out how she plans on spending Thanksgiving here.

Khai, 1, with the singer, is "focused on co-parenting" and is open to her ex spending Thanksgiving and even Christmas with them if that's what he chooses. For now, though, she's planning on spending at least Thanksgiving with her mom Yolanda Hadid and her siblings, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid.

“With everything going on, Gigi knows the holidays won’t be the same this year as they were last,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “ Gigi loved celebrating with her whole family together, Zayn included. But now that they’ve split, she doesn’t know exactly how that will look.”

“She’s planning on celebrating Thanksgiving with her mom at the Pennsylvania farm, the insider continued. “Bella and Anwar plan on being there too. Gigi loves cooking at Thanksgiving and she just wants to be surrounded with family. Zayn hasn’t asked about plans for Thanksgiving yet, so Gigi is going to move forward with her own plans for her and Khai and if Zayn reaches out, then she’s not opposed to him seeing her.”

Gigi would never keep Khai away from her father, and she's being really mature about this whole thing," the insider added. "So if Zayn has plans on spending the holidays with Khai, or even as a family, she's not opposed to that. But she's strictly focused on co-parenting and not on rekindling anything romantic."