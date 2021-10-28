Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Reportedly Split After He Denies ‘Striking’ Yolanda

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik reportedly ended their long-term relationship, one year after welcoming a daughter. Find out more details here.

It looks like it’s over for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. The 26-year-old model and 28-year-old singer have reportedly called it quits, according to PEOPLE. The split comes after Zayn denied “striking” Gigi’s mom Yolanda during a family argument. “They are not together right now,” a source told the outlet. “They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

News of Gigi and Zayn’s breakup comes a year after they welcomed their first child, daughter Kai. They celebrated her first birthday in Sept. 2021 and their family gave fans a glimpse of the party they had on social media. Gigi’s parents Mohamed Hadid and Yolanda, as well as sister Bella Haded, shared tributes to the tot with sweet words, like calling her “the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with,” and pics.

Gigi and Zayn’s years-long off and on relationship began in 2015. “I just asked her [out]. It was pretty straight-up,” Zayn said about how their romance started on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up in December 2016. “A gentleman never tells the full details! But, yeah, we met and we spoke, and we went on a date.”

Two months after their first date, Gigi appeared in the former One Direction member’s music video for his solo single “Pillowtalk” and things only progressed from there. They were soon spotted on outings together and even appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine in April 2016 before making their Met Gala red carpet debut weeks later. They eventually broke up for the first time in June 2016 but were back together only days later, continuing their relationship for the next few years.

Their second breakup happened in March 2018 but again, it didn’t last long, and they reunited a month later. They went their separate ways a third time in January 2019 and a year later, they reconciled, which led to the announcement of Gigi’s pregnancy with Khai in April 2020. They both took to social media to announce the birth with a sweet and touching photo of their baby girl’s hand.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Zayn wrote alongside the pic. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”