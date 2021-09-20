See Pics

Zayn & Gigi Hadid's Daughter Khai Seen In Rare Photos From Her 1st Birthday Party

Happy birthday, Khai! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter celebrated her first birthday over the weekend — and the model’s family shared sweet snapshots from the festivities.

Baby Khai is officially 1! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter celebrated her first birthday over the weekend — and their family offered a glimpse into the festivities on social media. Gigi’s parents Mohamed and Yolanda Hadid, as well as sister Bella, paid tribute to Khai over the weekend, calling her “the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with.”

Grandpa Mohamed shared a photo dump from the birthday festivities filled with lots of toys of balloons, some that spelled out his granddaughter’s name. The Hadid patriarch sported some bunny ears for Khai’s big day. On her own Instagram account, aunt Bella shared a carousel of everyday photos and one photo from the party that featured Khai’s bear cake.

The model thanked sister Gigi and Zayn for her “forever best friend” and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with…. I didn’t know my heart could grow this big!!!! You make me smile when I’m sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive. I can’t wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all.”

Grandma Yolanda, on the other hand, shared sweet snapshots of Khai with the animals on their family farm. “Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai,” she wrote. “No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year… I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings everyday.”

Yolanda added, “Thank you to your incredible mamma @gigihadid and bubba @zayn for the greatest gift of life!!” Singer Dua Lipa, who is dating Gigi and Bella’s brother Anwar, was also in attendance, sharing a snapshot with baby Khai on her Instagram Story and writing, “Happy birthday perfect angel Khai.”

The model’s friends and family all made sure to obscure Khai’s face during their birthday tributes. Gigi, who welcomed her firstborn with Zayn late last September, has been vocal about her desire to maintain privacy for her daughter. She penned an open letter to the press and fan accounts in July that pleaded for all images of Khai’s face to be blurred.

“You know we have never intentionally shared our daughters face on social media,” she wrote. “Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen. . . I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do, and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family.”