See Message
Hollywood Life

Gigi Hadid’s Dad Mohamed Reveals Whether She Gave Birth After Fans Go Wild Over Potential Clue

Mohamed & Gigi Hadid
AP Images/MEGA
New York, NY - Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik arrive at Eleven Madison Park to celebrate his 27th birthday. The couple surprised the world with their reconciliation as they stepped out for dinner together yesterday. Pictured: Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 12 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik surprise the world with their reconciliation on his birthday as they step out to IL Buco with Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa. Pictured: Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Mohamed Hadid gushed that he would do ‘anything’ for his ‘dear’ grandchild in this touching, handwritten letter to daughter Gigi’s baby — also revealing if she gave birth!

Mohamed Hadid, 71, shared a sweet letter for his grandchild-to-be — leading fans of his pregnant daughter Gigi Hadid, 25, to believe she had given birth! Speculation was further amped up by Zayn Malik‘s longtime music producing duo MakeYouKnowLove posting that they had become “uncles” on Sept. 16. It turns out the posts were all a tease, though, as Mohamed confirmed Gigi has not given birth just yet.

Mohamed Hadid's Instagram
Mohamed Hadid confirms pregnant daughter Gigi hasn’t given birth as of Sept. 16, 2020. (AP Images/MEGA)

“No not yet,” he commented back to a fan who asked, “Did Gigi give birth to her baby, please can anyone answer.” The comment was made on a post of a sweet letter the real estate mogul made for Gigi’s baby with boyfriend Zayn, 27. “Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be,” he wrote in elegant cursive, posting a photo of the note for his 1 million Instagram followers. He added an adorable doodle of a heart with an arrow, writing “Grandpa’s Heart.”

“I wish for you the sun and moon, I wish for you a happy time,” Mohamed penned. “Know that Grandpa’s always near, I’ll do anything, anything for you my dear. When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you,” he signed off.

“In the name of God the The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you. @gigihadid,” he captioned the post, leading fans go wild with the theory that Gigi and Zayn’s baby had arrived! “Did Gigi give birth to her baby, please can anyone answer,” one fan posted in the comments, while others simply began congratulating the Maybelline model.

“PPL SAY GIGI GAVE BIRTH, IM CRYING OMG, BC THE MOHAMED LETTER AND ZAYN’S COUSIN REPOSTED! @zaynmalik @GiGiHadid AAAAAAAAAAAA OMG OMG I KNEW IT! ITS UNCLEAR STILL,” another fan gushed on Twitter. Of note, Mohamed is already a grandfather to Coco and Colton, who are children of his eldest daughter Marielle Hadid, 40.